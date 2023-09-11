“Virgin River” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The fifth season of the soapy romantic drama premiered on Sept. 7 and continues the story of midwife and nurse practitioner Mel Monroe, who moves from Los Angeles to a small town in Northern California. While the first 10 episodes of Season 5 are available for streaming now, the final two won’t be released until Nov. 30.

Next in the ranking is “Dear Child,” a German thriller series about a kidnapping. The six-part show is an adaptation of Romy Hausmann’s bestselling novel “Liebes Kind.” Currently, TV and film writers and actors ― including those who worked on many of the popular new shows on the list ― are on strike over pay and working conditions in the streaming era.

On the nonfiction side of things, the real estate-based reality show “Selling the OC” is also trending on the streaming service. There’s also a new docuseries “Spy Ops,” which looks into espionage operations from the CIA, MI6, Mossad and other agencies.

Another new docuseries in the ranking is “Predators.” Narrated by Tom Hardy, the five-part nature series focuses on cheetahs, polar bears, pumas, lions and hyenas and how these predators survive.

Read on for the full top-10 list.

