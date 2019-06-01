Virginia Beach Officials Identify Municipal Center Shooting Victims

On Saturday, officials identified the suspect as DeWayne Craddock, a 40-year-old public utilities engineer who had access to the building via a security pass, CNN and The New York Times reported.

According to The Associated Press, Craddock was a military veteran described by neighbors as a taciturn man who rarely smiled.

Two months before the shooting on March 30, police had conducted mass shooting training in an effort to prepare for large-scale emergencies, CNN reported.

However, Cervera emphasized that real-life situations are different.

“While we train extensively, while we go over all of our protocols extensively, once you enter an environment such as this, everything changes,” he said. “Things change in a moment’s notice, such as the gun battle with the suspect. So we did train as recent as March 30, but officers had to make instantaneous decisions at that moment in time on how to engage the suspect.”