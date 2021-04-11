Virginia Gov. Calls For State Investigation Into Violent Traffic Stop Of Black Army Lieutenant

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is calling for an investigation into an incident in which two local police officers pulled over a Black Army lieutenant, threatening and pepper-spraying the medic who has now filed a lawsuit against them.

Northam released a statement on Sunday﻿ that he has directed the Virginia State Police to conduct an independent investigation, saying the December 5 traffic stop recorded via police body cameras and the man’s phone was “disturbing” and “angered me.”

My statement on the encounter between Lieutenant Caron Nazario and two officers from the Windsor Police Department: pic.twitter.com/GcfL5YeIRm — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) April 11, 2021

Caron Nazario, an Afro-Latinx man who serves as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, was driving his new SUV home from his duty station in full uniform when Windsor police officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker pulled him over, pointed their guns and demanded he get out of the car.

“I’m serving this country, and this is how I’m treated?” the 27-year-old told the officers, according to video on his phone that he used to record the encounter. Footage of the incident went viral over the weekend, with Nazario’s name trending on Twitter.

The officers alleged they pulled over Nazario because they believed he did not have a license plate on the rear of his car. But when Nazario pulled into a well-lit gas station, the officers still escalated the encounter despite now seeing there was a license plate on the back of his new vehicle.

Nazario repeatedly asked to know what was going on, holding his hands in the air outside the driver’s window while telling the officers, “I’m honestly afraid to get out.”

“Yeah, you should be!” yelled one of the officers, before pepper-spraying, knocking down and handcuffing the lieutenant. Gutierrez also told Nazario that he’s “fixin’ to ride the lightning,” a slang term that suggested he was facing execution by electrocution. Gutierrez can be heard threatening to use a Taser on Nazario in bodycam footage later.

Gutierrez could also be heard saying to Nazario on his bodycam, “I get it, the media spewing race relations between law enforcement and minorities, I get it.”

Gutierrez said in an incident report that he “made the decision to release him without charges” because he “did not want to see his career ruined over one erroneous decision.” But according to Nazario, the officers told him they’d charge him with crimes that would destroy his military career if he spoke out about the incident.

Nazario filed a federal lawsuit against the officers on April 2, alleging excessive force that the lieutenant says resulted from racial profiling. He is seeking at least $1 million in damages and for the court to rule that Gutierrez and Crocker violated his constitutional rights, specifically the First and Fourth Amendments.

“These cameras captured footage of behavior consistent with a disgusting nationwide trend of law enforcement officers, who, believing they can operate with complete impunity, engage in unprofessional, discourteous, racially-biased, dangerous, and sometimes deadly abuses of authority,” the lawsuit stated.

Neither the Windsor Police Department nor Mayor Glynn Willis responded to HuffPost’s request for comment via phone and email on Northam’s statement (Windsor police’s voice mailbox was full). A town manager told the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot that the officers still work for the police department.

“Our Commonwealth has done important work on police reform, but we must keep working to ensure that Virginians are safe during interactions with police, the enforcement of laws is fair and equitable, and people are held accountable,” Northam said in his statement.

“I am inviting Army medic Lieutenant Caron Nazario to meet soon,” Northam said. “We must all continue the larger dialogue about reform in our country.”

Attorney Jonathan Arthur told The Washington Post on Saturday that since the assault, Nazario has had recurring nightmares and gets “freaked out” whenever he sees law enforcement.

“It blows my mind that two officers thought they could get away with it,” Arthur told the publication. “He did everything right.”