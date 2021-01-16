Virginia Man Arrested At D.C. Checkpoint With Gun, 500 Rounds Of Ammo: Reports

A Virginia man with a fake inaugural badge, a handgun and more than 500 rounds of ammo was arrested by U.S. Capitol Police on Friday after he was stopped at a checkpoint in downtown Washington, D.C.

Wesley Allen Beeler was arrested after he allegedly presented officers with what was described as an unauthorized inauguration credential, CNN first reported Saturday.

Beeler told police he was carrying a Glock semiautomatic pistol in the center armrest of his vehicle, which was loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition and a round in the chamber ready to fire, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Beeler also had 509 rounds for the pistol and 21 shotgun shells in the vehicle, a Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by The New York Times said.

The arrest comes just days after National Guard troops were deployed to Capitol Hill following the Jan. 6 insurrection that left five people dead, including a police officer.