Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, wasted no words responding to Vladimir Putin’s claim that the invading Russian army wasn’t targeting civilians.

Klitschko, a former world heavyweight boxing champion, on Wednesday was walking past a residential building destroyed by Russian forces when 7 News Sydney reporter Chris Reason asked him what he thought of Putin’s claim of “only targeting military targets.”

Advertisement

“Bullshit,” the mayor snapped.

“Sorry,” Klitschko immediately added, before pointing at the bombarded apartment building and asking: “Where is military target? This building is military target?”

Russia claims its only hitting military targets. What does the Kyiv Mayor say to that? "BULLSHIT!" he spits. A former boxing champion, Vitale Klitschko delivers knockout sound bites that get straight to the point. Feel free to share #Ukraine #Kyiv pic.twitter.com/GvFs7ZWIUz — Chris Reason (@ChrisReason7) March 16, 2022

Klitschko delivered “knockout sound bites that get straight to the point,” tweeted Reason.

The mayor’s retort came on the 19th day of the Russian invasion, with the capital under renewed attack. The conflict has now forced more than 3 million people to flee Ukraine.