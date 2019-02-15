anilakkus via Getty Images

Your morning glass of OJ might be doing more for your complexion than you realized.

That’s because Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant. Studies show that it stimulates collagen growth while protecting against UV damage, so the vitamin is a key player in getting and maintaining glowing skin.

A healthy diet loaded with fruits and veggies is an easy way to improve your skin’s overall health, but Vitamin C serums are another way to lock in those skin-loving ingredients while sealing in moisture.

There are several expert-recommended Vitamin C serums for all kinds of skin problems — from dark spots and hyperpigmentation to acne scars and fine lines — but most of them will set you back around $100. The one dermatologists overwhelmingly recommend, SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum, rings up over $160.

Citrix

“Vitamin C is a well-known brightening agent,” says dermatologist Melanie Palm, who recommends Citrix for dark spots and discoloration. “It is used topically to fade brown spots without altering normal skin pigmentation.” With any new Vitamin C skin care product, she advises using three to five drops every other morning on the entire face for two weeks before gradually using it every day.

With any new Vitamin C skin care product, she advises using three to five drops every other morning on the entire face for two weeks before gradually using it every day.