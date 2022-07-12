Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deal: Vitamix Blenders Are Up To 45% Off

The highly-rated Vitamix 5200, Vitamix 750 and Vitamix One blenders are a worthy investment -- and you can get them at a big discount July 12 and 13.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B008H4SLV6?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62c44faae4b065b10ad9d8e4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Vitamix 5200 self-cleaning blender" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62c44faae4b065b10ad9d8e4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B008H4SLV6?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62c44faae4b065b10ad9d8e4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">The Vitamix 5200 self-cleaning blender</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Vitamix-Professional-Professional-Grade-Low-Profile-Container/dp/B00LFVV8CM/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62c44faae4b065b10ad9d8e4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Vitamix Professional Series 750" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62c44faae4b065b10ad9d8e4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Vitamix-Professional-Professional-Grade-Low-Profile-Container/dp/B00LFVV8CM/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62c44faae4b065b10ad9d8e4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Vitamix Professional Series 750</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Vitamix-067892-One-Black/dp/B08DDJF39L/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62c44faae4b065b10ad9d8e4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Vitamix One" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62c44faae4b065b10ad9d8e4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Vitamix-067892-One-Black/dp/B08DDJF39L/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62c44faae4b065b10ad9d8e4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Vitamix One</a> all on sale for up to 45% up for Prime Day.
If you’ve been waiting for a sign to upgrade your kitchen and invest in a Vitamix blender, this is it. With discounts up to 45% off, Amazon Prime Day has Vitamix 5200 self-cleaning blenders, Vitamix Professional Series 750 blenders and Vitamix One blenders for a fraction of the price.

Make smoothies, sorbets, salsas, spreads and more with these high-quality, heavy-duty appliances. The Vitamix 5200 and 750 blenders even have heating functions so you can make hot soup in minutes.

As Amazon reviewer opifan64 pointed out, for higher quality foods you often need higher quality equipment. “Sometimes it makes sense to buy the cheaper version of something, and sometimes it makes sense to splurge on the best,” they wrote. “Vitamix is the best and worth every penny.”

Not only has having a Vitamix made cooking easier, but opifan64 also noted it’s made for fuller nutrition during the week. “I’ve probably doubled my daily intake of fruits and vegetables since buying this blender because it’s so effortless to make delicious smoothies in the morning,” their review says. “It’s also great for puréed soups or sauces, or for making ices and sorbet.”

Snag a discounted Vitamix from Prime Day and get your blend on.

1
Amazon
Vitamix Professional Series 750 self-cleaning blender (37% off)
Like an old Katy Perry hit, this top-of-the-line model can go hot or cold. Make smoothies and frozen desserts or heated soup and purées with 10 speeds. It even has a self-cleaning function. Reviewers say it's a "set it and forget it" appliance that will make your life easier. Holding 64 ounces, it's the perfect blender for families or parties, making enough frozen drinks and salsa for everyone. This is the most powerful and highest-capacity model that's on sale for Prime Day.

Promising review: "This machine is AAAA-MA-ZING and everything that I've been searching for. I love juicing but didn't want to bother w/the mess that juicers can make. My kid loves smoothies and my mom loves soups! This machine does it ALL!! My first blend was coconut water, kale, spinach, cucumber, frozen avocado, apple, strawberry and banana. I blended just enough for my kid who prefers the smoothie texture. My kid does not like BANANAS or AVOCADO but loved this and finished it all!!! I placed the remaining ingredients back on the powerful base for the pureed texture that I like!!! This machine is EXTREMELY powerful and would take off if it had wheels lol!. I was a bit intimidating at first. I can honestly say it's so simple to use and super easy to clean, even for beginners. I recommend rinsing the container and or using the self-cleaning mode immediately after blending for an easier clean. In other words, don't let ingredients settle on the blades before rinsing/ cleaning. It was worth every penny and is a great addition to any kitchen!! HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" — Blessing

"I never spend this much money on appliances but with the recommendation from a friend I trust entirely, took the leap and bought this. NO REGRETS! Throw in some cut up frozen bananas and some berries and thick ice cream! Throw in 2 cups of ice, stevia and peanut butter and peanut butter ice cream. I throw in whole raw milk, veggie soup base, butter, Himalayan salt, chia seed and corn or broccoli, turn on the soup setting, go get ready for work and when I come out, abracadabra, hot soup to pour into my thermos for lunch. PERFECT! Cappuccino, whole raw milk with coconut oil, vanilla whey and some stevia, pour in some strong small amount of coffee and turn on for 3-4 minutes and BAMN! Hot frothed Cappuccino! Want it frozen, do the above for 2 minutes then pour in 2 cups ice and grind down! You cannot get this great taste and make it Your own way at any coffee shop. BTW this machine IS the machine they use at most coffee shops. I have only begun to find out what and how to use this, so this review may get longer at some point." — GARY EMES
$399.95 at Amazon (originally $629.95)
2
Amazon
Vitamix 5200 self-cleaning blender (45% off)
Add smoothies, purées, salsas, soups and more to your menu with the Vitamix 5200, a model that's ideal for home cooks. With the ability to heat ingredients and adjustable speed to create different food textures, it's a versatile and durable take on a traditional blender that reviewers say is worth the price tag.

Promising review: "I need more than a 5 Star option here!!! Just made my first smoothie and realized the ones I made before now were a joke compared to this, everything (including spinach) blended so perfectly, it is like sipping on tasty liquid velvet. I also have an Omega juicer which is great but also extremely time consuming, nutrient absorption and overall used produce/ other ingredient content between the 2 methods is very different and both are beneficial in their own ways, but this blender is a super fast prep/ combine/ clean up deal making it a way better option for getting fresh nutrients on the go. I thought it was surprisingly quiet and is only loud in the higher speeds and with smoothies will only be used very briefly (less than a minute) judging by what I made today which included frozen fruit. Daily life and habits will never be the same and I’m sooooo happy I finally dropped the cash for this!!!" — Sarah W.

"I've talked to many vegan chefs and they all recommended this blender, I wasn't sure in the beginning since the price its on the expensive side and I thought I didn't need a high end blender. I decided to give it a try and I cannot be more happy with my purchase. Yes it is a bit expensive but its an investment. The first soup I made in this blender was amazing, no pulps no chunks just creamy soup. It's been great with every recipe I tried. With my previous one I had to add extra water since the blender wasn't strong enough, but not with this one. If you love cooking and can spend the money you wont regret it." — E&J
$299.95 at Amazon (originally $467.99)
3
Amazon
Vitamix One (30% off)
For a Vitamix that's smaller and more affordable, cue the One. Not intended for making ultra-thick nut butters or hot soups, it can still make smoothies, sauces, dips, frozen desserts and other cold items.

Promising review: "My husband was in search for a good blender. I got us a cheap small one and didn’t think we needed to buy this. I was so wrong. This makes amazing smoothies almost like gelato. I can make super smooth baby food. It’s really amazing how good it can blend. Worth every penny." — ONeal808

"After years of struggling with cheap blenders, I splurged and bought this one and I have no regrets. I love the simple design and the obvious good quality. This blender is powerful, quiet, simple to operate, and easy to clean. The recipes they suggest are easy and delicious." — Amazon customer

"You can’t go wrong with this brand. Heavy duty parts for everyday mixing. The motor is strong and powerful. This blends and crushes everything you put into it. From frozen fruits to perfectly blended smoothies. Easy to clean. The blade is not detachable and the cup clicks on securely on the motor base. The lid seals tightly and nothing splashes or comes out. Has a fruit crusher to help you blend and push the fruits inside the blender. The blending cup is made of strong plastic and has a lip that allows you to pour easily without any dripping or mess. The power cable is thick and strong as well. This is a heavy-duty machine. Very happy with this find and quality of this blender. Great find." — Alberto Rico
$174.95 at Amazon (originally $249.95)
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022

