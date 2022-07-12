HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to upgrade your kitchen and invest in a Vitamix blender, this is it. With discounts up to 45% off, Amazon Prime Day has Vitamix 5200 self-cleaning blenders, Vitamix Professional Series 750 blenders and Vitamix One blenders for a fraction of the price.

Make smoothies, sorbets, salsas, spreads and more with these high-quality, heavy-duty appliances. The Vitamix 5200 and 750 blenders even have heating functions so you can make hot soup in minutes.

As Amazon reviewer opifan64 pointed out, for higher quality foods you often need higher quality equipment. “Sometimes it makes sense to buy the cheaper version of something, and sometimes it makes sense to splurge on the best,” they wrote. “Vitamix is the best and worth every penny.”

Not only has having a Vitamix made cooking easier, but opifan64 also noted it’s made for fuller nutrition during the week. “I’ve probably doubled my daily intake of fruits and vegetables since buying this blender because it’s so effortless to make delicious smoothies in the morning,” their review says. “It’s also great for puréed soups or sauces, or for making ices and sorbet.”

Snag a discounted Vitamix from Prime Day and get your blend on.

1 Amazon Vitamix Professional Series 750 self-cleaning blender (37% off)



Promising review: "This machine is AAAA-MA-ZING and everything that I've been searching for. I love juicing but didn't want to bother w/the mess that juicers can make. My kid loves smoothies and my mom loves soups! This machine does it ALL!! My first blend was coconut water, kale, spinach, cucumber, frozen avocado, apple, strawberry and banana. I blended just enough for my kid who prefers the smoothie texture. My kid does not like BANANAS or AVOCADO but loved this and finished it all!!! I placed the remaining ingredients back on the powerful base for the pureed texture that I like!!! This machine is EXTREMELY powerful and would take off if it had wheels lol!. I was a bit intimidating at first. I can honestly say it's so simple to use and super easy to clean, even for beginners. I recommend rinsing the container and or using the self-cleaning mode immediately after blending for an easier clean. In other words, don't let ingredients settle on the blades before rinsing/ cleaning. It was worth every penny and is a great addition to any kitchen!! HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" —



Like an old Katy Perry hit, this top-of-the-line model can go hot or cold. Make smoothies and frozen desserts or heated soup and purées with 10 speeds. It even has a self-cleaning function. Reviewers say it's a "set it and forget it" appliance that will make your life easier. Holding 64 ounces, it's the perfect blender for families or parties, making enough frozen drinks and salsa for everyone. This is the most powerful and highest-capacity model that's on sale for Prime Day.

$399.95 at Amazon (originally $629.95)

2 Amazon Vitamix 5200 self-cleaning blender (45% off)



Promising review: "I need more than a 5 Star option here!!! Just made my first smoothie and realized the ones I made before now were a joke compared to this, everything (including spinach) blended so perfectly, it is like sipping on tasty liquid velvet. I also have an Omega juicer which is great but also extremely time consuming, nutrient absorption and overall used produce/ other ingredient content between the 2 methods is very different and both are beneficial in their own ways, but this blender is a super fast prep/ combine/ clean up deal making it a way better option for getting fresh nutrients on the go. I thought it was surprisingly quiet and is only loud in the higher speeds and with smoothies will only be used very briefly (less than a minute) judging by what I made today which included frozen fruit. Daily life and habits will never be the same and I'm sooooo happy I finally dropped the cash for this!!!" — Sarah W.

"I've talked to many vegan chefs and they all recommended this blender, I wasn't sure in the beginning since the price its on the expensive side and I thought I didn't need a high end blender. I decided to give it a try and I cannot be more happy with my purchase. Yes it is a bit expensive but its an investment. The first soup I made in this blender was amazing, no pulps no chunks just creamy soup. It's been great with every recipe I tried. With my previous one I had to add extra water since the blender wasn't strong enough, but not with this one. If you love cooking and can spend the money you wont regret it." — E&J

Add smoothies, purées, salsas, soups and more to your menu with the Vitamix 5200, a model that's ideal for home cooks. With the ability to heat ingredients and adjustable speed to create different food textures, it's a versatile and durable take on a traditional blender that reviewers say is worth the price tag.

$299.95 at Amazon (originally $467.99)

3 Amazon Vitamix One (30% off)



"I've talked to, I wasn't sure in the beginning since the price its on the expensive side and I thought I didn't need a high end blender. I decided to give it a try and. Yes it is a bit expensive but its an investment. The first soup I made in this blender was amazing, no pulps no chunks just creamy soup.With my previous one I had to add extra water since the blender wasn't strong enough, but not with this one. If you love cooking and can spend the money you wont regret it." — E&J $299.95 at Amazon (originally $467.99) 3 Amazon Vitamix One (30% off)



Promising review: "My husband was in search for a good blender. I got us a cheap small one and didn’t think we needed to buy this. I was so wrong. This makes amazing smoothies almost like gelato. I can make super smooth baby food. It’s really amazing how good it can blend. Worth every penny." — I splurged and bought this one and I have no regrets. I love the simple design and the obvious good quality. This blender is powerful, quiet, simple to operate, and easy to clean. The recipes they suggest are easy and delicious." —



For a Vitamix that's smaller and more affordable, cue the One. Not intended for making ultra-thick nut butters or hot soups, it can still make smoothies, sauces, dips, frozen desserts and other cold items.

$174.95 at Amazon (originally $249.95)



"After years of struggling with cheap blenders,I love the simple design and the obvious good quality. This blender is powerful, quiet, simple to operate, and easy to clean.." — Amazon customer "You can’t go wrong with this brand.. The motor is strong and powerful. This blends and crushes everything you put into it. From frozen fruits to perfectly blended smoothies. Easy to clean. The blade is not detachable and the cup clicks on securely on the motor base. THas a fruit crusher to help you blend and push the fruits inside the blender. The blending cup is made of strong plastic and has a lip that allows you to pour easily without any dripping or mess. The power cable is thick and strong as well." — Alberto Rico $174.95 at Amazon (originally $249.95)