An Exhaustive List Of Every Vitamix Blender You Can Get On Sale For Prime Day

A Vitamix Propel Series 750 blender, Vitamix immersion blender and Vitamix Con A3300 Ascent Series smart blender.
Food lovers and fans of kitchen gadget have long raved about the Vitamix’s many abilities, but this high-end blender remains cost-prohibitive for many — myself included. Suffice it to say, I’m over the moon about the fact that several Vitamix blenders are on sale right now during Amazon’s Prime Day sales event. It’s the perfect opportunity to splurge on a quality blender at a more reasonable price point.

To be perfectly candid, I love blended food. Soups, smoothies, dips, fancy purées — you name it, I need it pulverized. However, it can be a challenge to find an affordable blender that is powerful enough to make all my favorite meals. I’m ready to strike while the Prime Day deals are hot, and if you’ve been eyeing a Vitamix, you should, too. Below I’ve rounded up every Vitamix blender you can currently get on sale for Prime Day, each of which is boasting a serious price reduction and the Vitamix promise of an exceptional blender.

Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to take the most advantage of these deals. As a member, you’ll get benefits and deals on fast shipping, streaming TV and movies, grocery rewards, and so much more.

1
Amazon
Vitamix Propel Series 750 blender (37% off)
Featuring a large 64-ounce container that is roomy while also having a low prifile and streamlined silhouette, this blender has five program settings, a pulse feature and powerful motor that can break down even the toughest ingredients for perfect blended foods. It's ideal for someone feeding their large family or who loves to meal prep and needs to make several servings in one go.
$399.95 at Amazon (originally $629.95)
2
Amazon
Vitamix 64-ounce Explorian professional-grade blender (34% off)
If you need a larger container, this 64-ounce blender gives you everything you love about the Explorian model with even more capacity. It has 10 variable speeds, a pulse feature, strong stainless steel blades and that self-cleaning function we know and love.
$189.95 at Amazon (originally $289.95)
3
Amazon
Vitamix immersion blender three-piece set (32% off)
Ideal for blended soups and other purées, this immersion blender set includes a storage case and whisk attachment to assist with your baking and beyond. It has an ultra-strong motor that can blend even the chunkiest of ingredients thanks to five different speed options and can be used in any kind of container, from a wide-mouth mason jar to a smoothie cup to larger pots.
$129.95 at Amazon (originally $189.95)
4
Amazon
Vitamix E310 Explorian blender (14% off)
One of Vitamix's more affordable models, this blender comes with a 48-ounce container that is great for small families or individual smoothies and the like. It has 10 variable speeds and a pulse feature so you can rest assured that everything from chunky soups to salsas or other purées will be blended to perfection. It's made with aircraft-grade stainless steel that is designed to take on all manner of ingredients, so not only will it blend like a dream, but it will last for a long time to come.
$299.95 at Amazon (originally $349.95)
5
Amazon
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series smart blender (8% off)
If you're seeking a slimmer silhouette, this 48-ounce professional-grade blender just might be for you. Like Vitamix's other smart models, it has wireless connectivity, a programmable timer and chic touchscreen controls that couldn't be more elegant. The base is easily wiped clean while the container itself self-cleans when you add a dab of dish soap and water and power it up. It also has a particularly alluring stainless steel finish.
$599.95 at Amazon (originally $649.95)
6
Amazon
Vitamix immersion blender (17% off)
Keep things streamlined and simple with a handheld immersion blender. It has five speed settings, and ergonomic handle and an LED light display that's easy to read. The scratch-resistant blades chop food with ease without harming your cookware, while the stainless steel body is easy to clean and looks good doing it.
$124.95 at Amazon (originally $149.95)
7
Amazon
Vitamix A3500 Gourmet SmartPrep kitchen system (11% off)
Go big or go home with this comprehensive blending system from Vitamix. It includes both a first-rate blender container as well as a good processor attachment for a truly versatile blending experience. Use it for everything from soups and smoothies to homemade nut butters. The multi-use food processor blade can chop, mince, knead and mix while the five program settings allow you to step away from the blender as it works and come back to perfectly blended food.
$799.95 at Amazon (originally $899.95)
8
Amazon
Vitamix Propel Series 510 blender (10% off)
With a 48-ounce container, this blender is ideal for individual servings or for a couple of folks. It's also the ideal starter Vitamix for those who have never used one before. It has 10 variable speeds, includes that must-have pulse feature and the container is dishwasher-safe. Reap the benefits of a powerful Vitamix and strong blades without taking up too much counter space.
$429.95 at Amazon (originally $479.95)
9
Amazon
Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series smart blender (18% off)
This professional-grade blender is a game-changer. It allows you to take control of your food's texture, with a smart motor that will automatically adjust the blending time based on what ingredients and container you've chosen. It includes a 64-ounce container, though it is compatible with a range of other Vitamix container sizes, too. It has a built-in timer and pairs with the Vitamix app that includes programs and recipes to help you get creative and use the blender to its fullest potential.
$449.95 at Amazon (originally $549.95)
10
Amazon
Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series smart blender (9% off)
Dip your toes in the Vitamix waters with this popular option. It has a roomy 64-ounce container, three program settings, variable speed control and a pulse feature. It even has built-in wireless connectivity and a digital timer to help aid in your blending process and ensure even, smooth results. It's an innovative, high-quality blender you won't regret investing in.
$499.95 at Amazon (originally $549.95)
11
Amazon
Vitamix Professional Series 750 blender (9% off)
This straightforward Vitamix model has a large 64-ounce container and hardened stainless steel blades that will astound you with their strength. While it's one of the brand's simpler blenders, it has a super powerful motor that will blend anything and everything, delivering the same high-quality results as pricier models.
$574.00 at Amazon (originally $629.95)
12
Amazon
Vitamix A2300 SmartPrep kitchen system (8% off)
For the savvy home chef, this set comes with not only a high-quality, standard blending container but includes a food processor attachment as well. They work in tandem with the Ascent Series A2300 base, so you can do all your food prep with one easy-to-use, convenient kitchen gadget. It also includes a stack and store disc case to keep your blades safe and tidy.
$599.95 at Amazon (originally $649.95)
13
Amazon
Vitamix Con A3300 Ascent Series smart blender (19% off)
This professional-grade blender features a 64-ounce container with a sizeable handle that makes it easy to grip and pour contents, no matter how heavy it may be. It has touchscreen controls that can be wiped clean with ease, built-in wireless connectivity and a programmable, built-in timer. It's a futuristic, high-tech blender that's sure to yield deliciously tantalizing results.
$446.99 at Amazon (originally $549.95)
