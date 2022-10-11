HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
With the arrival of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale today and the accompanying onslaught of holiday-ready deals, you might be wondering if it’s high time to take the plunge on that expensive-but-covetable Vitamix blender. Maybe you’re ready to make an upgrade to your own meal-prep routine, or you’re an existing Vitamix owner looking to gift a loved one with the high-performance appliance that changed your smoothie game. Either way, today is your day.
Reviews are plentiful for all of the brand’s highly-rated blenders, and customers seem almost unanimous in their conviction that the pricy device is worth the cost.
“I understand why Vitamix blenders are top of the line,” wrote reviewer WildanessDude, who owns the both the 750 and 320 models. “Both blenders are powerhouses that can accomplish all of the tasks as advertised and will, overall, out perform any other blender on the market.”
Whether you’re looking for the small-space and wallet-friendly ONE model, are ready to take the plunge on the high-performance 750 or just want to meet somewhere in the middle with an option from the Ascent or Explorian lines, there’s a life-changing blender for you in the assortment ahead.
Vitamix A2300 Ascent smart blender (18% off)
This flexible 64-ounce-capacity model is Wifi-enabled, and will allow you to manually adjust intensity mid-blend with the “pulse” and “variable speed control” options. If you choose to blend in one of the compatible alternate container sizes, the motor base will automatically adjust the maximum blending time. It pairs with the brand’s proprietary “Perfect Blend” app, and the built-in digital timer provides an easy-to-use counter for recipe creation.Promising review:
“I love the power on this thing and how sturdy all components are. The jar is made of this light and transparent yet thick and durable plastic. I am not a fan of plastic but I can see all the advantages this has and this particular one is really well built and so easy to clean. I also bought the small shake blender cup and love it but my wife finds that particular one difficult to tighten because she is not as strong as I am in the hands. But I have no issues whatsoever and love the fact that the blade assembly does not need to come apart to clean like on my old Oster blender. This Vitamix can blend a huge pot of soup in one batch. Amazing. And the soups come out super creamy if you just blend it for a minute or so. For cold soups you might want to add a couple of ice cubes or not blend at the highest speed because that speed can actually heat up the liquid. Things to be aware because of the power of this thing. I rarely use the max speed 10, mainly to clean the blades for like 10 seconds. Keep in mind the max speed is LOUD. The lower speeds are just normal, a bit quieter than my old Oster blender. I love this thing and the only thing it's missing is being able to heat up liquids on lower speeds like to make custard or bechamel like the Thermomix but we are talking about a lot more $$$ for that. This is a powerful blender that I have had for 6 months or so and think will last a decade based on the feel of it.” — CG
Vitamix 750 blender (36% off)
With five presets available for smoothies, frozen desserts, soups, purées and more, this convenient model offers the brand’s signature aircraft-grade stainless steel blades and a nifty self-cleaning feature. It also offers the mid-blend-adjustment features of the previous model.Promising review:
“It does everything just as well as you see on Youtube videos or even better. For me, the most impressive feature is how you can make soups in this machine without having to add any heat source to the products you put in it. I assumed that, yes, the speed of the blade will warm up ingredients, maybe even make them 'very warm.' However, the soups come out steaming hot. You have to let it cool for a bit before eating it. I've tried potato soup, and roasted pepper soup. They came out great. The only issue for me is that I even though I only wanted to make a bowl full, I keep ending up with an entire blender full which is a lot......but, I end up eating the entire thing in one sitting. I've done several kinds of smoothies as well and they turned out perfect.” — Gabor Varga
Vitamix ONE blender (40% off)
Vitamix’s small-space friendly option offers pared-down features for users in search of expertly blended smoothies, sauces, dips, frozen desserts. It boasts a single button with an adjustable intensity and a 32-ounce container designed to be used exclusively with this affordable model. At 40% off, this is the deepest discount that Vitamix is offering on Prime Day.Promising review:
“I am incredibly happy with this purchase! I recently started blending my own kale & spinach smoothies and this blender can make them so smooth in exactly 60 seconds. It doesn’t take much space on your countertop like the larger, cumbersome Vitamix units. This one has a retro streamlined look, and you can’t beat the price. Love it.” — Linda Shamshoian
Vitamix E310 Explorian blender (14% off)
Similar to the 705 and Ascent models, the Explorian offers meal-preppers a self-cleaning function, variable speed and pulse controls, industrial-strength stainless steel blades, and a friction intensity that will heat up soup as it blends. This one comes equipped with a 48-ounce container.Promising review:
“My latest blender blew out after only several uses, so I needed a new one. I rarely used a blender because I found that the needed constant replacement. Never, would I ever, have considered spending this much money on a blender. After weeks of reading reviews, it was this or the next most recommended blender which was $200 cheaper. The other blender scared me because it had sharp blades in the bottom and top. Since I am not interested in cutting my hands every time I clean it, I finally held my breath and hit the trigger on this one. What a difference between my old blenders and this one! I have actually been using it regularly since I got it. I never knew that a blender could do so much. My previous cheap blenders could barely make a smoothie nonetheless chop ice or make soup. This makes fast work out of blending and is my new favorite appliance. Also, cleaning is a breeze, you just add soap and water and blend. You can't cut your fingers drying it because the blades are dull. They are made out of an airplane grade material that doesn't rely on sharp blades to do the work. If you can possibly manage the price, I couldn't recommend this more.” — Lisa R.