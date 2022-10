Vitamix A2300 Ascent smart blender (18% off)

This flexible 64-ounce-capacity model is Wifi-enabled, and will allow you to manually adjust intensity mid-blend with the “pulse” and “variable speed control” options. If you choose to blend in one of the compatible alternate container sizes, the motor base will automatically adjust the maximum blending time. It pairs with the brand’s proprietary “Perfect Blend” app, and the built-in digital timer provides an easy-to-use counter for recipe creation.“I love the power on this thing and how sturdy all components are. The jar is made of this light and transparent yet thick and durable plastic. I am not a fan of plastic but I can see all the advantages this has and this particular one is really well built and so easy to clean. I also bought the small shake blender cup and love it but my wife finds that particular one difficult to tighten because she is not as strong as I am in the hands. But I have no issues whatsoever and love the fact that the blade assembly does not need to come apart to clean like on my old Oster blender. This Vitamix can blend a huge pot of soup in one batch. Amazing. And the soups come out super creamy if you just blend it for a minute or so. For cold soups you might want to add a couple of ice cubes or not blend at the highest speed because that speed can actually heat up the liquid. Things to be aware because of the power of this thing. I rarely use the max speed 10, mainly to clean the blades for like 10 seconds. Keep in mind the max speed is LOUD. The lower speeds are just normal, a bit quieter than my old Oster blender. I love this thing and the only thing it's missing is being able to heat up liquids on lower speeds like to make custard or bechamel like the Thermomix but we are talking about a lot more $$$ for that. This is a powerful blender that I have had for 6 months or so and think will last a decade based on the feel of it.” — CG