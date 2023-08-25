Promising reviews:

“Beautiful and comfortable. These are my new go-to work shoes! My job is quite active and these are not only super comfy, so many ppl have commented on how good they look! — Melhan B.

“I love my pair so much that I bought a pair each for my girls with the comfort of trainers and the beauty of flat” — Tsaye A.

“The best in comfort! Very happy with my purchase! I have a wide fit and plantar fasciitis, I can wear all day. I will buy more colors.” — Kim E.

“Just right! These are the perfect casual shoes for the office. The shoes run true to size and arch support made on the inside ensure comfort. I will be ordering again. We went to dinner after work and I ordered the bow ties to dress it up.” — Karleen B.

“So comfortable and pretty. I got these flats for a fashion show I was asked to be in and I panicked bc I needed red shoes but have large and wide feet so finding them quickly was going to be tricky. I paid for expedited shipping and was not disappointed! Arrived earlier than expected and so stylish and comfortable. I would buy this brand again!” — Marisa M.

“Best Shoes! I am so glad that I found this brand. I love the style and they are incredibly comfortable. Will be ordering more for sure!! I did order a half size smaller than my normal size and they were perfect.″— Roberta B.

“I recently purchased the Square-Toe V-Cut Margo flats in ruby red and I absolutely love them!! This was my first purchase, and I was amazed at how comfortable they were and required no “break-in” time. I wore them to work, and my feet were happy all day. They look equally great whether with dressy clothes or a pair of jeans. I love that they are made from recycled water bottles!! I will definitely be back for more!!” — Sandy F.