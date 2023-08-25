Since their resurgence last year, I’ve been on the hunt for a fresh pair of flats that are equal parts utilitarian and aesthetically pleasing, and it’s been a more difficult task than one might think. Flats, while lovely, are notoriously unsupportive — it’s right there in the name. But as someone who is constantly on the move and loves to walk, I need to know that I won’t wreck my feet — or the shoes — while going about my daily life.
That said, I want my shoes to be cute and cool as well. When shoe brand Vivaia first came on my radar, I dismissed them as another overly-orthopedic option that sacrificed style for comfort. But I’m pleased to report that I couldn’t have been more wrong. From the moment I stepped into a pair of Vivaia flats, I’ve been delighted by how fun, kicky and devastatingly comfy these shoes are.
Available in a shocking number of colors and patterns, these truly lightweight flats have a square toe, a V-cut upper silhouette and soft, flexible and subtly ribbed fabric made from recycled plastic bottles. I generally lean towards leather flats and was wary that the fabric would make the shoes look and feel cheap or basic, but it couldn’t be further from the truth.
The square toe feels edgy without being too aggressive, and the v-shape adds a some unexpected of visual interest. Best of all, the springy insole and sturdy rubber outer sole make them great for long walks or days spent standing.
I wore my Vivaia shoes on a nearly two mile walk to the office this week and found that I had a bounce in my step the entire way, and I didn’t even need to break them in first. The arch support couldn’t be better, and my ankles felt secure and steady the entire journey without chafing or the creation of any blisters.
And while I’ve seen a few shoe brands out there (like Rothy’s) that have similar designs and fabrics, I think the Vivaia shoes look much more elegant than their counterparts while still providing ample comfort. They really nail the aesthetic in a way that competitors haven’t. I’m also very excited about the fact that they are washable, which is ideal for dealing with city grime.
They’re available in sizes 5–11 in regular and wide widths, and with prices starting at $79, depending on the colorway, they’re a great option for fall and beyond that won’t break the bank. I have them in black and now that I know how great they look, I might spring for a brighter color to add some flourish to my autumnal looks. Take a peek at some glowing reviews from the Vivaia site and snag a pair for yourself!
Promising reviews:
“Beautiful and comfortable. These are my new go-to work shoes! My job is quite active and these are not only super comfy, so many ppl have commented on how good they look! — Melhan B.
“I love my pair so much that I bought a pair each for my girls with the comfort of trainers and the beauty of flat” — Tsaye A.
“The best in comfort! Very happy with my purchase! I have a wide fit and plantar fasciitis, I can wear all day. I will buy more colors.” — Kim E.
“Just right! These are the perfect casual shoes for the office. The shoes run true to size and arch support made on the inside ensure comfort. I will be ordering again. We went to dinner after work and I ordered the bow ties to dress it up.” — Karleen B.
“So comfortable and pretty. I got these flats for a fashion show I was asked to be in and I panicked bc I needed red shoes but have large and wide feet so finding them quickly was going to be tricky. I paid for expedited shipping and was not disappointed! Arrived earlier than expected and so stylish and comfortable. I would buy this brand again!” — Marisa M.
“Best Shoes! I am so glad that I found this brand. I love the style and they are incredibly comfortable. Will be ordering more for sure!! I did order a half size smaller than my normal size and they were perfect.″— Roberta B.
“I recently purchased the Square-Toe V-Cut Margo flats in ruby red and I absolutely love them!! This was my first purchase, and I was amazed at how comfortable they were and required no “break-in” time. I wore them to work, and my feet were happy all day. They look equally great whether with dressy clothes or a pair of jeans. I love that they are made from recycled water bottles!! I will definitely be back for more!!” — Sandy F.