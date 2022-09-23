U.S. Surgeon General Melts Twitter With The Worst Possible Take On Ice Cream

Thursday was National Ice Cream Cone Day, and at least one government official picked a truly baffling way to celebrate.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy posted a photo of himself at an ice cream stand marking the occasion. And while people might expect the occasional finger-wagging lecture about healthy food options from a surgeon general, what they did not expect was this:

This might be an unpopular opinion, but I love ice cream cones—without the ice cream. Happy #NationalIceCreamConeDay! pic.twitter.com/x1WmwpNTrm — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) September 22, 2022

An ice cream cone without the ice cream is like pumpkin pie without the pumpkin.

Some on Twitter jokingly (or not) called for Murthy to be impeached. Others pointed out that he serves one of the most openly pro-ice cream presidents in history. But most noted that publicly accepting an ice cream cone without the ice cream ― and then bragging about it on social media ― was just plain unacceptable:

This might be the most messed up thing I've ever seen on this perverted website https://t.co/67oMndKSf6 — Jill Twiss (@jilltwiss) September 22, 2022

I'm sure this is a common trait of serial killers. https://t.co/1yeoXdKb0r — Allen Bored (@TheBoredShow) September 23, 2022

I like that he posted these pictures in the wrong order so it looks like he’s handing the cone back after the photo op was over https://t.co/ynGrRlJrHE — Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) September 23, 2022

this feels like a Nathan Fielder bit somehow https://t.co/Dt8fL1Qc8w — (Legally) Hannah! 💀 (@hudlion) September 23, 2022

I am never listening to a word this man says this is serial killer behavior. https://t.co/7dmPzgFBcj — Allen Ivermectin (@FanSince09) September 22, 2022

The option to keep your weird shit to yourself is always available https://t.co/0MNHR0DLB0 — Dave Levitan (@davelevitan) September 22, 2022

Are surgeon generals subject to the UCMJ because I am pretty sure this is a war crime https://t.co/wgFuygwpfX — Lethality Jane🌻 (@LethalityJane) September 22, 2022

Let’s just skip right over “unpopular opinion” and move on to “probable psychosis,” shall we? https://t.co/RzdSg6v1sR — Stoli (@CRStoli) September 23, 2022

Sir, you’ve just admitted to a war crime… https://t.co/ImeTlDG1yb — Elon James White (@elonjames) September 22, 2022

It is one thing to feel this way, quite another to stage a photo shoot for social media



(Eating empty ice cream cones - WAFFLE CONES - is something best done alone, in the dead of night, cloaked only by your own shame) https://t.co/T3CYfVre3i — Jess McGuire (@jessmcguire) September 23, 2022

Finally, an issue that has bipartisan hatred https://t.co/47bhnQetwD — Nikhil Krishnan (@nikillinit) September 22, 2022

Honestly should be a huge scandal for the most pro-ice cream administration in history. https://t.co/GkRza7NXDz — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) September 23, 2022

when you get tired of the Turkish ice cream vendor's tricks https://t.co/GGOagHxYe3 pic.twitter.com/UuVFxAzJAD — cross-breeze appreciator (@shoob_alert) September 22, 2022

This guy was developed in a lab to defeat Turkish ice cream men https://t.co/tUK9vhtwAB — el enanito apestoso (@GarlicCorgi) September 22, 2022

can we recall the surgeon general https://t.co/uiwE2WJoJx — Fun Phil (@SanFilcisco) September 22, 2022

This man must be impeached and removed https://t.co/KDvfHAowjD — Former British Colony Resident (@selina3sticks) September 22, 2022

my guy living his life like he's in a highlights magazine "what's wrong with this picture" cartoon https://t.co/J87mzDjE4T — jake (@jakecurrie) September 22, 2022

A real flip-flop from what has been one of the strongest pro-ice cream administrations in American history https://t.co/qQeMX8RjXZ — Zack DiGregorio (@zackdigregorio) September 22, 2022

This is an image from a dystopian horror film https://t.co/1cOZ7fmfyb — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) September 23, 2022