Vivek Ramaswamy's Freestyle Rap On 'Fox & Friends' Is... Something

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy attempted to woo “Fox & Friends” viewers on Thursday through the mystical art of freestyle rap.

When Ramaswamy was a student at Harvard, he established himself as a libertarian-minded rap artist who went by the stage name Da Vek, Politico recently reported.

Advertisement

Obviously, that was too rich for co-host Steve Doocy to ignore. He quizzed Ramaswamy about it at the end of an interview.

“Some of these opposition research stories are false, but I will confirm that one is true,” Ramaswamy said. “I was a little bit of a libertarian freestyler in college and had some fun with it.”

Ramaswamy then took Doocy’s questioning as an opportunity to explain his rapping style with a verse or two.

“I open up by saying, ’My name is Vivek, It rhymes with cake,” before spitting some more verses:

It ain’t not about me/ It is about thee/ The United States is about liberty/ So “Fox and Friends,” join us on the trail/ We’ll have some fun. I’ll see you at the trail.

Yes, we’re fully aware: Pictures or it didn’t happen. Check out Ramaswamy’s brief rapping in the tweet below.

BUSTIN' RHYMES: 2024 GOP presidential candidate @VivekGRamaswamy discusses his outlook on the race for the White House and shows off his rap skills on @foxandfriends. pic.twitter.com/eTwBWzN3IQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 27, 2023

Based on the reaction, it’s possible Ramaswamy was right not to pursue a music career.

This is so bad, I almost feel bad for both of them. Emphasis on almost. https://t.co/yKey8uRcUQ — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 27, 2023

“I was a bit of a libertarian freestyler in college” may be the most swagless sentence uttered in English in human history? https://t.co/elk380IAcv — Andy Hutchins (@AndyHutchins) July 27, 2023

The name's Da Vek and I rock the telly

I'm half Joe Camel and a third Fonzarelli

I'm the kung-fu hippie from gangsta city

I'm a rappin' surfer you the fool I pity https://t.co/pT3MYaUvMd — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) July 27, 2023

Advertisement

So Fox and Friends

Join us on the trail

We'll have some fun

I'll see ya out the trail



Could "Da Vek" be our fourth president to win a Grammy? https://t.co/FaYmnmL4Kp — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) July 27, 2023

He rhymed trail with….trail.



I’m convinced that the entire Republican Primary race is a bit. https://t.co/0sBSHuOuh7 — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) July 27, 2023

It’s never too early to ruin your day. https://t.co/OWFbLjmcGu — DaveHolmes.bsky.social (@DaveHolmes) July 27, 2023