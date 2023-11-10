Fox Host Rips Vivek Ramaswamy For Dragging Nikki Haley In Ugly GOP Debate Moments

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Fox Business’ Stuart Varney went after Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy over his harsh words for fellow 2024 hopeful Nikki Haley and her family at the third GOP primary debate this week.

The host confronted Ramaswamy who – during debate on banning TikTok amid data security concerns – questioned why Haley’s daughter would use the service despite the former U.N. ambassador’s stance on the app.

Advertisement

The multi-millionaire entrepreneur also dragged Haley’s record on foreign policy, calling her “Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels,” a remark she later checked.

“You called out Nikki Haley’s daughter for using TikTok. She then called you scum. Why did you go after her family and her clothing? No woman is going to like that,” asked Varney on Thursday.

“The criticism wasn’t of Nikki Haley’s daughter. It was of Nikki Haley for having being completely oblivious to where the next generation of Americans is actually getting their information,” Ramaswamy said.

Advertisement