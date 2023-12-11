Vivek Ramaswamy Apparently Caught Peeing On Hot Mic During Elon Musk Livestream

This time Vivek Ramaswamy wasn’t in a pissing match against other GOP presidential candidates. He was apparently peeing all on his own. (Check out the audio below.)
The combative entrepreneur was heard using the bathroom on a hot mic during a conversation with Elon Musk, Alex Jones and other rightwingers in an X Spaces livestream Sunday.
“Sorry about that, guys,” Ramaswamy said.
This may be the Republican pee tape no one can deny.
It took conspiracy monger Jones to call it out as a distinct tinkling sound emerged.
“Someone’s got their thing open peeing!” Jones said. “Someone’s got their phone open in the bathroom.”
Host Mario Nawfal informed Ramaswamy that it was his microphone picking up the activity, and the candidate finally muted it.
His apparent live stream on the livestream left him unfazed.
“Sorry about that!” Ramaswamy said.
“Well I hope you feel better now,” Musk replied.
“I feel great, thank you,” Ramaswamy said.
The Spaces convo marked the reinstatement of inveterate liar Jones on X after his 2018 ban from Twitter. Musk suggested in November 2022 that he would not allow Jones, who was ordered to pay $1.5 billion to Sandy Hook families for claiming the school shooting was a hoax, to return to the platform.
Families have offered to settle with the financially troubled Infowars host for $85 million.
Ramaswamy’s bathroom blunder was a lighthearted moment in an otherwise questionable dialogue.