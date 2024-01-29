Vivek Ramaswamy Ridiculed For Taylor Swift Super Bowl Conspiracy

A lot of people are offering predictions for the upcoming Super Bowl but none are as bizarre as the one former Republican Party presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy promoted on Monday.
Ramaswamy suggested on X, formerly Twitter, that the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers was going to be rigged in order to secure what he called “a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall.”
People who read between the lines will figure out that Ramaswamy was referring to current “it” couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, especially considering the post was in response to something “Pizzagate” conspiracy promoter Jack Posobiec wrote on X about Swift.
Since Posobeic’s post suggested Swift was in cahoots with billionaire George Soros, it’s probably not a shocker that Ramaswamy’s post went, as The Daily Beast put it, “full tinfoil hat.”
And, yes, his comments were brutally mocked.
Some people on X thought Ramaswamy reminded them of an annoying person they knew in high school.
Others suggested there were good reasons not to fall for Ramaswamy’s prediction ― mainly the Chiefs’ own performance on the field.
Others offered bogus conspiracy theories of their own.
One person didn’t quite understand Ramaswamy’s point behind the tweet and noted he seems to want to convince Republicans not to vote in the next election to — yes — own the libs.