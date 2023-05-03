What's Hot

vivek ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy Paid To Get Soros Connection Erased From Wikipedia Page: Report

A Wikipedia editor's page notes they apparently accepted money to edit the GOP presidential candidate's article.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

U.S. presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-off in West Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. April 22, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
U.S. presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-off in West Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. April 22, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
EDUARDO MUNOZ via Reuters

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy reportedly paid to have his Wikipedia page “scrubbed” of potentially politically damaging details about his past.

Mediaite is reporting that the page now includes a warning that the article has “multiple issues,” “contains paid contributions” and “may require cleanup to comply with Wikipedia’s content policies, particularly neutral point of view.”

The Wikipedia article’s version history shows that in February, an editor identified by Mediaite as Jhofferman removed lines about Ramaswamy receiving a Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans in 2011.

Since Paul Soros is the older brother of billionaire George Soros, who funds many progressive causes, it’s understandable Ramaswamy wouldn’t want potential voters to be aware of that connection.

Ramaswamy’s page was also edited to remove his role on the state of Ohio’s COVID-19 Response Team, which an editor noted came on Ramaswamy’s request to have his COVID-era work removed.

Meanwhile, the editor deemed Ramaswamy’s Soros fellowship “extraneous material.”

Ramaswamy announced his presidential run just two weeks after the changes to the Wikipedia page.

Jhofferman’s user page on the website notes that Ramashamy paid him for his work on the page.

Wikipedia editors debated the conflict of interest after the alterations were made. Mediaite notes that the reference to Ramaswamy’s fellowship was later added to the page, but his work on the Ohio COVID team is still absent.

HuffPost reached out to Ramaswamy’s campaign for comment, but no one immediately responded.

Ramaswamy, a multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur and conservative activist, became the second person after Donald Trump to announce a run to be the Republican presidential nomination.

Although he is currently polling at 2.6% according to RealClearPolitics.com, he said last month that he expected “the dynamics of this race will change dramatically after that first debate.”

