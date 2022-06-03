Vivica A. Fox Unloads On Jada Pinkett Smith For 'No Accountability' In Slap

“Kill Bill” actor Vivica A. Fox criticized Jada Pinkett Smith for taking “no accountability” for Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars. (Watch the video below.)

Pinkett Smith, whose shaved head was the butt of Rock’s Academy Awards joke riling Will Smith, called on the two men to talk it out and reconcile during a “Red Table Talk” this week. But Fox blasted her comments as “cold” and “self-righteous” on Thursday’s “Wendy Williams Show.”

“Will Smith was defending her honor, that’s the reason he walked on stage and slapped because he felt like his wife had been offended,” Fox said, adding that Pinkett Smith has expressed “no accountability as a partner.”

“Also, let’s not forget, Chris Rock was assaulted. We cannot forget that for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn’t that bad,” she continued.

Fox, who noted that she starred in “Independence Day” with Smith and “Set It Off” with Pinkett Smith, elaborated:

“I have love for the Smiths. I know their children. I’ve watched them grow up. I just wish we could have had just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part, and that’s my feelings.”