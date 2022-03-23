Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose brutal invasion of Ukraine has sparked worldwide condemnation, expects to attend the Group of 20 summit later this year in Bali, according to Russia’s ambassador to Indonesia.

“So far, his intention is ... he wants to,” ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva said at a news conference on Wednesday, per Reuters.

Vorobieva suggested that the dictator’s appearance would be appropriate because the meeting is a platform for solving economic problems, not Ukraine, Reuters reported.

However, talks among the United States and its Western allies have intensified about revoking Russia’s membership from the G-20, a group made up of the world’s leading economies. U.S. President Joe Biden has dubbed Putin a “war criminal” and “murderous dictator,” and has enacted sanctions to debilitate Russia’s economy for its assault on Ukraine, which has so far killed more than 900 civilians.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday that the United States hopes to discuss Russia’s status in the G-20 with allies in Europe.

“We believe that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions and in the international community,” he said at a White House briefing. “But as for particular institutions and particular decisions, we’d like to consult with our allies, consult with our partners in those institutions before making any further pronouncements.”

China, however, has defended Russia’s role in the G-20, calling it an “important member” of the economic group.

Vorobieva on Wednesday criticized the possibility of Russia being removed from the group.

“Of course expulsion of Russia from this kind of forum will not help these economic problems to be resolved,” she said, per Reuters. “On the contrary, without Russia it would be difficult to do so.”

There is precedent for such instances. In 2014, seven of the G-8 members held a summit without Putin after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine. Russia then quit the alliance.

