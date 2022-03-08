A Mock Vladimir Putin Now Stars In A 'Nyetflix' Series After Netflix Pullout

In a “Late Show” spoof Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of “Nyetflix” to offset the void left by the real Netflix suspending service in Russia. (Watch the video below.)
The dictator, who was targeted by the streaming giant for launching an unprovoked attack on the democracy of Ukraine, comes off as a counterprogramming genius. (Or that’s probably what some people would say, anyway.)
Check out Putin’s streaming lineup, as brought to you by Stephen Colbert and his team. The offerings include “Big Jacked Horseman” and “Emily in Gulag.”