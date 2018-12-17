Shirtless Vladimir Putin Calendar Is No. 1 With Japanese Women

Vladmir Putin’s rugged sex appeal may be making Japanese women all hot and bothered.

It seems a 2019 calendar featuring the 66-year-old Russia president in various states of shirtlessness is the top-selling calendar at Loft, a popular Japanese household-items chain.

Advertisement

Calendar photos show Putin dipping into a freezing lake in January, playing ice hockey in February, and frolicking in the snow with dogs in December, according to the Independent.