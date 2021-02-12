As if the pandemic hadn’t already made it patently clear that the restaurant and food industries are in the midst of a major struggle, the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 shed light on many more problems the industry needs to address.
Voices In Food is a series that highlights underrepresented people working in food, covering the intersection between race, sex and culture with food, the treatment of workers in the labor force and much more.
Dorsey, the owner of a catering company and food trailer in Northern Westchester, New York, looks to the past and future of her businesses.
The activist discusses why we should eliminate the tipped minimum wage and guarantee the federal minimum wage to all restaurant workers.
The Underground Kitchen Community First feeds thousands each week. Here's how Micheal Sparks and Kate Houck got it started and made it thrive.
Sung Kim, the owner of Chick-N-Bap, shares how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected his unique business model.
How this cook uses Native cooking and culture to challenge long-standing beliefs about food.
A member of the Oglala Lakota Sioux, he’s hoping for a national reset that dismantles hurtful narratives and fills our plates with locally sourced food.
COVID-19 changed the national food supply chain, and Rep. Chellie Pingree is hopeful that lawmakers are ready to help local farms, not just Big Agriculture.
The Cuban-born chef, historian and restaurant owner discussed Latin food, American customers and how COVID-19 will change restaurants.
"If The Rock made an announcement that he ate a salad once a day, do you know how many men would start eating salads?"
The Chowbus co-founder explains the struggles of independent restaurants, and why ordering chicken and broccoli at every Chinese joint is a mistake.
The first-ever female Iron Chef speaks out about sexism in the food industry, COVID-19's impact and more.
Israeli chef Einat Admony shares her experiences competing in the New York restaurant scene, both before and during COVID-19.
Carrie Kholi-Murchison talks language, agency and food justice in action.
The chef, who sells a line of Puerto Rican pantry foods, sounds off on Goya's recent support of President Trump.
Chefs Eric Sze and Lucas Sin on authentic Chinese food, their experiences with racism and their optimism for the future.
The Filipino American chef shares her experience and frustrations with the restaurant industry.
He's faced obstacles because of race, sexuality and addiction. Here's how this chef says we can embrace inclusion.
The food expert believes we’re in for a reckoning: “I think we’ll all realize that we are able to control quite a bit of the industry.”
Food historian Jessica B. Harris shares her thoughts on gratitude, performative activism and why the pandemic has been so fatal for the Black community.
The New York-based chef talks about systemic racism in kitchens and how the coronavirus pandemic has reset the restaurant industry.
The legendary food writer talks about the cost of hunger, the importance of growing our own food and much more.
Cornelia Poku opens up about the difficulties she’s faced as a Black woman trying to establish her blog, Black Girls Eat DC.
Food historian Adrian Miller on food's reconciliatory powers and his hopes that more white people start listening.
Theodora Lee, owner of Theopolis Vineyards, on how "the wine industry hasn’t fully embraced Black professionals" and what can be done better.
Renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson, who has pivoted to help his community, speaks about the current state of the food industry and the status of African Americans.
Chris Montana, owner of the first Black-owned microdistillery in the U.S., shares his hopes for the future.
Rose McGee’s Sweet Potato Comfort Pie project brings hope and healing to her community, showing that food is love.