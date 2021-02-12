Food & Drink

Voices In Food

Forces in the food world drive important conversations, in their own words.

As if the pandemic hadn’t already made it patently clear that the restaurant and food industries are in the midst of a major struggle, the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 shed light on many more problems the industry needs to address.

Voices In Food is a series that highlights underrepresented people working in food, covering the intersection between race, sex and culture with food, the treatment of workers in the labor force and much more.

Monique Dorsey: What Will It Take For America To Support Black-Owned Restaurants?
Dorsey, the owner of a catering company and food trailer in Northern Westchester, New York, looks to the past and future of her businesses.
Abbe Wichman
Saru Jayaraman: Tipped Minimum Wage Is A Legacy Of Slavery That Needs To Be Abolished
The activist discusses why we should eliminate the tipped minimum wage and guarantee the federal minimum wage to all restaurant workers.
Jodi Helmer
These Friends Invested Their Life Savings To Feed Their Community
The Underground Kitchen Community First feeds thousands each week. Here's how Micheal Sparks and Kate Houck got it started and made it thrive.
Garin Pirnia
How This Restaurant Owner Has Pivoted To Endure The 'Craziest' Ride He's Been On
Sung Kim, the owner of Chick-N-Bap, shares how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected his unique business model.
Anna Rahmanan
Hillel Echo-Hawk: 'If You Take Over A People’s Food, You Take Over The People'
How this cook uses Native cooking and culture to challenge long-standing beliefs about food.
Kai Oliver-Kurtin
Sean Sherman, The Sioux Chef: ‘This Is The Year To Rethink Thanksgiving’
A member of the Oglala Lakota Sioux, he’s hoping for a national reset that dismantles hurtful narratives and fills our plates with locally sourced food.
Julie Kendrick
Chellie Pingree: Here's How The 2020 Election Will Affect Our Food Supply
COVID-19 changed the national food supply chain, and Rep. Chellie Pingree is hopeful that lawmakers are ready to help local farms, not just Big Agriculture.
Jodi Helmer
Maricel Presilla: 'I Think We're In For Other Surprises In The Future'
The Cuban-born chef, historian and restaurant owner discussed Latin food, American customers and how COVID-19 will change restaurants.
Anna Rahmanan
Kevin Curry: Here's What Men Need To Understand About Nutrition
"If The Rock made an announcement that he ate a salad once a day, do you know how many men would start eating salads?"
K. Astre
Linxin Wen: Why Big Delivery Apps Are Bad For Small Restaurants
The Chowbus co-founder explains the struggles of independent restaurants, and why ordering chicken and broccoli at every Chinese joint is a mistake.
Anna Rahmanan
Cat Cora: I've Experienced More Harassment As A Woman Than As A Lesbian
The first-ever female Iron Chef speaks out about sexism in the food industry, COVID-19's impact and more.
Anna Rahmanan
It Has Become 'Almost Impossible To Have A Restaurant' Now
Israeli chef Einat Admony shares her experiences competing in the New York restaurant scene, both before and during COVID-19.
Anna Rahmanan
What It Really Means When We Talk About 'Food Justice'
Carrie Kholi-Murchison talks language, agency and food justice in action.
K. Astre
Eric Rivera On Trump And Goya: You Call Us Rapists, But Now You Like Our Canned Food?
The chef, who sells a line of Puerto Rican pantry foods, sounds off on Goya's recent support of President Trump.
Stephanie Gravalese
The Biggest Misconceptions About Chinese American Food
Chefs Eric Sze and Lucas Sin on authentic Chinese food, their experiences with racism and their optimism for the future.
Garin Pirnia
Nicole Ponseca: We Need To Push The Value And Worth Of Ethnic Cuisine
The Filipino American chef shares her experience and frustrations with the restaurant industry.
Amanda Balagur
Chef Gregory Gourdet Knows Adversity And He Knows How To Move Forward
He's faced obstacles because of race, sexuality and addiction. Here's how this chef says we can embrace inclusion.
Rebecca Treon
'Queer Eye's' Antoni Porowski On White Privilege And The Fate Of Restaurants
The food expert believes we’re in for a reckoning: “I think we’ll all realize that we are able to control quite a bit of the industry.”
Anna Rahmanan
If You Still Don't Get Why COVID-19 Hit Black People Harder, Read This
Food historian Jessica B. Harris shares her thoughts on gratitude, performative activism and why the pandemic has been so fatal for the Black community.
Amanda Balagur
JJ Johnson: Black Cooks Aren't 'Looking For Charity'
The New York-based chef talks about systemic racism in kitchens and how the coronavirus pandemic has reset the restaurant industry.
Anna Rahmanan
Michael Twitty: Hunger Is A Form Of Violence We Must Address
The legendary food writer talks about the cost of hunger, the importance of growing our own food and much more.
Amanda Balagur
'There Is Obviously A Race Issue In Food. I've Personally Dealt With It.'
Cornelia Poku opens up about the difficulties she’s faced as a Black woman trying to establish her blog, Black Girls Eat DC.
Anna Rahmanan
For A Real Breakthrough, 'White People Need To Work This Out Amongst Themselves'
Food historian Adrian Miller on food's reconciliatory powers and his hopes that more white people start listening.
Rebecca Treon
'Real Systemic Change Requires That We Have A Seat At The Table'
Theodora Lee, owner of Theopolis Vineyards, on how "the wine industry hasn’t fully embraced Black professionals" and what can be done better.
Nancy Koziol
'Food Apartheid In This Country Didn’t Just Happen. It Happened By Design.'
Renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson, who has pivoted to help his community, speaks about the current state of the food industry and the status of African Americans.
Anna Rahmanan
A Black-Owned Distillery Was Set On Fire In Minneapolis. Here's How The Owner Responded.
Chris Montana, owner of the first Black-owned microdistillery in the U.S., shares his hopes for the future.
Garin Pirnia
This Woman Is Baking Pies For A Grieving Minneapolis
Rose McGee’s Sweet Potato Comfort Pie project brings hope and healing to her community, showing that food is love.
Julie Kendrick
