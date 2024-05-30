The Notorious B.I.G.'s Mom Says She Wants To 'Slap The Daylights' Out Of Sean Combs

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Voletta Wallace is “ashamed” and “embarrassed” to have ever liked Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” Wallace told Rolling Stone in an interview Thursday. “I’m praying for Cassie. I’m praying for his mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the hotel video]. I pray that he apologizes to her.”

Advertisement

“I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him,” she continued. “And you can quote me on that. Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and so embarrassed.”

Combs signed Christopher Wallace to his label in 1993, and the young rapper experienced meteoric success. Wallace was tragically killed in an unsolved drive-by shooting in 1997 at age 24, mere months after Tupac Shakur, who was embroiled in a bitter rap feud with Wallace, died under similar circumstances at 25.

Voletta Wallace has since dedicated her life to preserving her son’s legacy, and has appeared jointly with Combs to do so on multiple occasions. The pair most recently attended a celebratory “Biggie Night” at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in 2017.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Voletta Wallace at the record release party for the Notorious B.I.G's ''The Final Chapter'' (2005). Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Advertisement

Since then, several women have accused Combs of rape, sex trafficking, physical assault and related charges. His properties in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by agents from the Department of Homeland Security in March.

“I leave it to time,” Wallace told Rolling Stone about the disgraced producer’s legal troubles.

“He needs to apologize to his mother,” Wallace told Rolling Stone. “I hope to God he sits her down and spills his guts and apologize to her.”