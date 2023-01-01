What's Hot

Watch How Close Chinese Fighter Jet Flies To U.S. Air Force Plane

Bill Gates Made 2022′s Biggest Charitable Donation

Andy Cohen Gives In To CNN New Year's Booze Ban, Vows To 'Have A Blast' Anyway

Cristiano Ronaldo Saudi Move To Signal Likely End Of Elite Club Career

Trump Appears To Float Third-Party Threat If GOP Won't Back Him

James Corden Recalls Auditioning To Play Beloved 'Lord Of The Rings' Character

Medical Group's Holiday Text Message Turns Into The Stuff Of Nightmares

Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan Chase Seek To Quash Lawsuits By Jeffrey Epstein Accusers

The 22 Most Popular Instagram Recipes Of 2022

Google Paying $29.5 Million To Settle Lawsuits Over User Location Tracking

Russian Strikes Intensify As Ukrainians Return For Holiday

Illinois' Plan To Eliminate Cash Bail Remains Uncertain Following Judge's Ruling

World News
RussiaUkraineVladimir PutinVolodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy Warns 'Terrorist State' Russia It Will Never Be Forgiven For Appalling Bombings

"They call themselves Christians ... but they are following the devil," the Ukrainian president said of Russian leaders and attackers.
Mary Papenfuss

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

|

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired off a scathing attack on Russia for a heartless wave of brutal holiday bombings, warning the “terrorist state” that it will never be forgiven for the outrageously cruel war it has launched against the people of Ukraine.

“The terrorist state will not be forgiven. And those who give orders for such strikes, and those who carry them out, will not receive a pardon. To put it mildly,” Zelenskyy warned in an address on Saturday.

He described Russian attackers as inhuman, vowing “NONhumans will lose.”

“At Easter, they made such attacks, at Christmas, at New Year... They call themselves Christians, they are very proud of their Orthodoxy. But they are following the devil. They support him and are together with him,” Zelenskyy added.

A woman reacts after Russian shelling of the Ukrainian city of Kherson on December 24, 2022. (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)
A woman reacts after Russian shelling of the Ukrainian city of Kherson on December 24, 2022. (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)
DIMITAR DILKOFF via Getty Images

He said the only true purpose of the brutal war is so that one person — Russian President Vladimir Putin — can “remain in power until the end of his life.”

“Your leader,” Zelenskyy added, addressing Russians, “wants to show that he has the troops behind him and that he is ahead. But he is just hiding. He hides behind the troops, behind missiles, behind the walls of his residences and palaces.”

Putin “hides behind you and burns your country and your future. No one will ever forgive you for terror,” he warned Russians. “No one in the world will forgive you for this. Ukraine will never forgive.”

Check out the full address here.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Mary Papenfuss - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community