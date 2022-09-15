Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suffered no serious injuries from a car crash early Thursday morning in Kyiv, his press secretary said in a statement.

According to Sergii Nykyforov, another car collided with the president’s car and his escort vehicles.

“The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” the statement said.

The driver of the other vehicle received emergency aid from Zelenskyy’s medics and was transferred to an ambulance.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, Zelenskyy visited Izium, a city in the northeastern Kharkiv region that Ukraine recently retook from Russia during a counteroffensive. As Zelenskyy sang the national anthem, the Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the blackened city hall.

Much of the area was left devastated during the nearly six months of Russian occupation.

Zelenskyy aims to virtually address the United Nations General Assembly next week. Russia is seeking to block his speech.