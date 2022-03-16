Volodymyr Zelenskyy Sitcom 'Servant Of The People' Is Back On Netflix

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is all over the news these days — and he’s also on Netflix.

The streaming platform announced on Wednesday that “Servant of the People,” a sitcom Zelenskyy starred in before becoming president, is available for viewing by U.S. audiences.

The announcement of the show’s return to Netflix happened the same day that Zelenskyy asked Congress to “do more” to help his country fight back against Russia.

The political satire series features Zelenskyy as a schoolteacher who becomes the president of Ukraine after calling out corruption in the country.

The show debuted in 2015 and ran for three seasons, until Zelenskyy was elected president of the country for real on his own anti-corruption campaign. He won in a landslide.

A clip from the series showing Zelenskyy’s character in the show, Vasyl Petrovych Holoborodko, receiving a fictional phone call from then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel, went viral earlier this month, particularly because of the last line in the clip: “Fucking Putin.”

But while the chance to see Zelenskyy in his former job might interest some, Netflix’s announcement received some mixed reactions.

Cashing in on Russia 🇷🇺 invasion of Ukraine 🇺🇦



Let’s hope Netflix executives will contribute to the most vulnerable people inside & in neighbouring countries, especially those on the move in search of safety



What’s happening is not meant for your profits/it ain’t entertainment https://t.co/C60yOdmhwA — Saad Abedine 🤬😷🤟🏼 (@SaadAbedine) March 16, 2022

If you go to the official YouTube page for Zelenskyy's comedy series, every thumbnail says: "Stop it! While you are watching this video, Ukrainian people are dying from Russian attack." https://t.co/CZKkICOR3z pic.twitter.com/vFxX7lXLTT — The Recount (@therecount) March 16, 2022

But one person suggested there is at least one demographic that should watch the show: Netflix subscribers in Russia.