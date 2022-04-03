Zelenskyy: ‘Mothers Of Russian Soldiers’ Should See Graphic Photos Out Of Kyiv Region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded on Sunday to the horrors revealed in gruesome photos and videos out of the Kyiv region attacked by Russian troops.

“Mothers of Russian soldiers should see that. See what bastards you’ve raised,” Zelenskyy posted on his Telegram channel. “Murderers, looters, butchers.”

Some of the graphic scenes the president was referring to are shown below.

Such photos and videos have been coming out of cities like Bucha and the Kyiv suburbs of Irpin and Hostomel, which Zelenskyy adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said looked like a “scene from a horror movie.”

Lifeless bodies of men, some with their hands tied behind their backs, lie on the ground in Bucha, Ukraine, on April 3. Associated Press journalists in Bucha, a small city northwest of Kyiv, saw the bodies of at least nine people in civilian clothes who appeared to have been killed at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs. Vadim Ghirda via Associated Press

Ukrainian troops have discovered brutalized bodies and widespread destruction in the area outside the capital. Authorities said they are documenting evidence as Ukraine’s military reclaims territory and Russian soldiers withdraw to focus on targeting fuel and ammunition supplies in southern and eastern Ukraine.

Graphic photos from Bucha showed bodies in the streets, some that Associated Press journalists in the area noted had their hands tied behind their backs and had been killed at what appeared to be close range. Other bodies were found wrapped in plastic, bound with tape and tossed in a ditch. Arestovych said some civilians were shot in the head, and some bodies showed signs of torture, rape and burning.

A lifeless body of a man with his hands tied behind his back lies on the ground in Bucha, Ukraine, on April 3. Vadim Ghirda via Associated Press

Zelenskyy on Sunday also slammed NATO for not inviting Ukraine to accession talks in 2008. During the alliance’s summit that year in Bucharest, Romania, members invited Albania and Croatia to accession talks with NATO.

“The many years of hard work within the Membership Action Plan have paid off,” the NATO secretary-general said at the summit. “Due to your hard work, Allies can be confident that your admission to the Alliance will strengthen NATO.”

A dog lies next to a body of a man in a street in the town of Bucha, not far from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, on April 3. Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images

The alliance was also tasked with deciding whether to provide Georgia and Ukraine with MAP status. Neither nation received such status, and they were left with an open-ended promise of eventual, potential membership.

“Bucharest, NATO Summit Declaration. April 3, 14 years ago. There was a chance to prevent, so that Russia did not come,” Zelenskyy wrote in the same Telegram post on Sunday. “Bucha, Kyiv region. Now. Russia has come.”

The hand of a corpse buried along with other bodies is seen in a mass grave in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 3. Rodrigo Abd via Associated Press

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was asked on Sunday about the prospect of guaranteeing security to Ukraine should the country commit to neutrality as part of a negotiation with Russia to end the war.

“All of this is up to the Ukrainians, which is to say that, if they negotiate something that meets their needs, that preserves their sovereignty, their independence, we will back it,” Blinken told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “And we’re not going to be less Ukrainian than Ukrainians. We’re not going to be more Ukrainian than Ukrainians. So, first and foremost, it’s up to them, to their elected representatives, to President Zelenskyy.