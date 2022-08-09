“It’s not right that at the same time as Russia is waging an aggressive, brutal war of aggression in Europe, Russians can live a normal life, travel in Europe, be tourists,” Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin told Yle.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas also tweeted in support of the proposal.

“Stop issuing tourist visas to Russians,” Kallas wrote. “Visiting [Europe] is a privilege, not a human right.”

The U.S. on Monday said it would send Ukraine $1 billion in military equipment, including rockets, according to The Associated Press.