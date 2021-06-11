Shop The Trend: The Most Voluminous, Colorful Dresses Of Summer

It’s not uncommon to see voluminous gowns in bold colors on the red carpet. Even in the more limited version of awards show season this year, we witnessed dramatic looks from the likes of Amanda Seyfried, Cynthia Erivo, Halle Berry and more.

But voluminous silhouettes and bright hues aren’t just for celebrities at the Oscars or models on couture runways. Lately, people have been turning up the volume with flamboyant dresses in vibrant colors and patterns in their everyday wardrobes, too.

Getty Big, bold dresses aren't just for the red carpet.

In May, Target released a collaboration with Christopher John Rogers as part of its Designer Dress Collection. The line features joyful prints and solids, long hemlines and billowing skirts that make for some epic movement. Many of the items sold out within minutes.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian brand Farm Rio is becoming a fast favorite among influencers, fashion writers and everyday shoppers. Tropical prints and puff sleeves are on full display in Farm Rio’s bold dresses that instantly make you want to sip fruity cocktails on a beautiful beach.

Target Christopher John Rogers' Target line is all about color and volume.

Perhaps that’s precisely why people are gravitating toward these big, bright looks: We’re all dreaming of vacation after being cooped up for so long. Or maybe we’re just looking to be a little extra and make a statement with our wardrobes after wearing mostly sweatpants for over a year.

On the other hand, maybe the supersized style of the 1980s is simply making a comeback. In the latest season of “The Crown,” we got to remember Princess Diana’s iconic wedding gown with its massive skirt and statement sleeves. Give that ivory look a hot pink twist and you basically have the flamboyant dress trend of today.

If you’re looking to show off a vibrant, voluminous dress this summer, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.