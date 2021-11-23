Vomit Stops Kings-Jazz Game And Jordan Clarkson Has Funniest Interlude

Puke stopped play after a fan blew chunks courtside during the Sacramento Kings’ 123-105 loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Players from both teams were filmed goofing around ― or responding in disgust ― as Golden 1 Center staff cleaned up the mess and the vomiting fan was removed from the arena.

Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, in particular, went viral with this moment of levity to the camera:

The fourth quarter stoppage lasted for around 15 minutes, per Bleacher Report.