15 Pieces Of The Best 'Vote' Merch You Can Buy

Now that the dust has settled and we’ve all likely ordered our own necklaces by now, some of us may be ready to build entire wardrobes around getting the important message out there. And luckily, there are plenty of ways to do it.

“Vote” merchandise is abundant this year. Many brands have seized this opportunity to create products that not only look good but also do good, by donating proceeds to organizations like When We All Vote, I Am A Voter, Higher Heights Leadership Fund and more.

Plus, how good would an “I Voted” sticker look on one of these pieces?