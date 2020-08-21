Style & Beauty

15 Pieces Of The Best 'Vote' Merch You Can Buy

Look good, feel good, do good.

Michelle Obama’s “vote” necklace was the icing on the cake during a powerful appearance at the Democratic National Convention earlier this week. Google searches for the ByChari design dominated the last hour of the convention, and all over the internet, the former first lady’s fierce fashion prowess once again proved its eternal influence.

Now that the dust has settled and we’ve all likely ordered our own necklaces by now, some of us may be ready to build entire wardrobes around getting the important message out there. And luckily, there are plenty of ways to do it.

“Vote” merchandise is abundant this year. Many brands have seized this opportunity to create products that not only look good but also do good, by donating proceeds to organizations like When We All Vote, I Am A Voter, Higher Heights Leadership Fund and more.

Plus, how good would an “I Voted” sticker look on one of these pieces?

Check out 15 pieces of vote merch to wear loudly and proudly below:

Levi's x Vote Cropped Surf Tee Shirt
Levi's
Get the Levi's x Vote cropped surf tee shirt for $30.
Kitsch Vote Rhinestone Bobby Pin
Kitsch
Get the Kitsch vote rhinestone bobby pin for $29.
Lingua Franca Vote Short Sleeve
Lingua Franca
Get the Lingua Franca vote short sleeve for $285.
Clare V. CV x When We All Vote Canvas Tote
Clare V.
Get the CV x When We All Vote canvas tote for $25.
Mazi + Zo Vote Necklace
Mazi + Zo
Get the Mazi + Zo vote necklace for $72.
Michael Stars The Tee In Vote Long Sleeve
Michael Stars
Get the Michael Stars tee in vote long sleeve for $58.
I Am a Voter x Stella and Bow Necklace
Stella and Bow
Get the I am a voter x Stella and Bow necklace for $65.
Stay and Design Nasty Women Vote Hat
Etsy
Get the Stay and Design nasty women vote hat from Etsy for $22.50.
Brevity Vote Pin
Brevity
Get the Brevity vote pin for $15.
Madewell Vote Graphic Unisex Tee
Madewell
Get the Madewell vote graphic unisex tee for $39.50.
Ubuntu Life Vote Woven Bracelet
Ubuntu Life
Get the Ubuntu Life vote woven bracelet for $16.
Crooked Store I Can't Vote But You Can Onesie
Crooked Store
Get the I can't vote but you can onesie from Crooked for $22.
Out of Print Read Think Vote Cap
Out of Print
Get the Out of Print read think vote cap for $18.
Larissa Loden Vote Earrings
Larissa Loden
Get the Larissa Loden vote earrings for $70.
Resistance by Design Vote Mask
Resistance by Design
Get the Resistance by Design vote mask for $20.20.
