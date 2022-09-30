Most Voters Say Trump Should Not Be Allowed To Serve A Second Term: New Poll

A new poll released Friday has found that 51% of registered voters believe former President Donald Trump should not be allowed to serve a second term because of ongoing investigations into his conduct.

Only 35% said he should be allowed to run for president, given “what we know about the ongoing investigations,” according to the new Yahoo News-YouGov poll. The rest, 14%, said they were not sure whether Trump should be allowed to run again or not.

The poll was conducted shortly after New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a $250 million lawsuit against Trump, his business and his three oldest children. The suit alleges that asset financial statements were falsely inflated to obtain larger bank loans and more insurance — and deflated to underpay taxes.

Trump was already under investigation at the time after the FBI seized several boxes of documents — including classified and even top secret information — that he had taken from the White House to stash at his Mar-a-Lago home and resort.

In addition, an investigation was launched earlier this year concerning suspected 2020 election tampering linked to Trump’s recorded phone call to Georgia’s secretary of state telling him to “find” enough votes to change his loss into a win after the 2020 presidential election.

The survey, which interviewed 1,566 registered voters and was conducted online from Sept. 23-27, found that fewer than half of Republican and GOP-leaning voters (47%) say they support Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Thirty-six percent said they would back someone else as the GOP candidate, and 17% were unsure.

Despite Trump’s apparent growing political weakness among voters, the survey also found that Trump trailed by just 2 percentage points among surveyed voters in a hypothetical matchup against President Joe Biden in 2024.