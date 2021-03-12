Veterans Group Scorches Tucker Carlson And His ‘Pathetic Prep School Ass’ With New Ad

The hashtag #TraitorCarlson trended on Twitter Friday following the release of a new ad calling out Fox News personality Tucker Carlson’s attacks on the military.

Progressive PAC VoteVets, which seeks to increase the number of Democratic veterans in Congress, hit back with this video:

Women have laid down their lives for our military since before we were a nation. They have fought, bled, and died for @TuckerCarlson’s pathetic prep school ass to sit in that chair and mock them. We’re not gonna stand for it, and neither should you.#TraitorCarlson pic.twitter.com/0qeYpjkwir — VoteVets (@votevets) March 11, 2021

The 48-second spot ends with footage of Carlson posing for the camera during his short-lived spell on season three of “Dancing With The Stars.”

“They have fought, bled, and died for Tucker Carlson’s pathetic prep school ass to sit in that chair and mock them,” the group captioned the clip. “We’re not gonna stand for it, and neither should you.”

Mary Trump, the niece of ex-President Donald Trump, led the charge in sharing the clip far and wide on Twitter:

So, trust fund baby and misogynist, Fish Sticks, who's never sacrificed anything for this country in his life, has a problem with the brave women who serve in the military. VoteVets sets his prep school ass straight. #TraitorCarlson 👇 https://t.co/4oAGd3oyTf — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) March 12, 2021

Punk who wears makeup for a living attacks patriots willing to die for their country. https://t.co/lUiilUZpVt — (((Bradley Whitford))) (@BradleyWhitford) March 12, 2021

I'm tired of Ticker Carlson’s disgusting misogyny. I ask if @JoyAnnReid, @SRuhle, @jaketapper, and others have female veterans on their show and demand that Tucker Carlson is held accountable. Millions of people are watching this show and think this is acceptable, but it's not. https://t.co/kNUif8vDKg — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) March 12, 2021

Listen to the vets and current service members, not the frozen fish stick heir who has a talk show and never served. https://t.co/icCtikgHY2 — Bill Shea (@Bill_Shea19) March 12, 2021