Supreme Court Protects Voting Rights In Racial Gerrymandering Case

The court sided with plaintiffs who argued that Alabama’s district maps were an unconstitutional racial gerrymander.
In a surprise decision, the Supreme Court agreed that Alabama violated the Voting Rights Act by diluting the Black vote when it drew new congressional maps following the 2020 census.

The 5-4 decision written by Chief Justice John Roberts found that Alabama Republicans improperly denied Black communities a second congressional district by packing them into one district and splitting them into other majority white districts. The decision was joined by liberal Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson and conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The Supreme Court upheld the use of the Voting Rights Act to combat racial gerrymandering in Allen v. Milligan.
