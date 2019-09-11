V.Unbeatable’s derring-do on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday vaulted the acrobats ahead of the competition ― on YouTube anyway. (See the clip below.)

The troupe from India deployed a ladder for high-flying, hair-raising stunts in the semifinal, earning more than 1 million views on the video-sharing site overnight. The closest competition as of early Wednesday was guitarist Marcin Patrzalek with 156,000 hits.

V.Unbeatable has a strong Indian following on YouTube, and the performers did not disappoint.

Earlier in NBC’s competition, guest judge Dwyane Wade’s golden buzzer catapulted the act into the live rounds. V. Unbeatable, which has many members who “reside in Mumbai slums,” according to India Today, dedicated the performance to a colleague who died six years ago after a stunt accident paralyzed him.

The public voting to decide which contestants advance to the finals closed Wednesday morning. The group’s fate will be revealed later Wednesday on the “live results” show.