Reviewers Say 'The Raves Are Real' About These Beloved Comfortable Joggers

When it comes to comfy clothing, nothing beats a classic pair of jogger sweatpants. They’re cozy, casual and have an effortlessly sporty, yet stylish, silhouette. A good pair of joggers have just enough structure to feel chic without constricting the body in any way. You want just the right amount of roominess without feeling sloppy — and a perfectly tapered ankle to tie it all together.
While many brands have their own variation on the theme, our heads have been turned by the chatter surrounding Vuori’s Performance joggers. These reviewer-beloved sweats perfectly split the difference between casual and cool, making them ideal for everything from lazy evenings spent lounging or work-from-home days to school pickups and running errands.
Made with super-soft and lightweight moisture-wicking recycled fabric, these joggers feature an elastic drawstring waist that won’t cut into your skin, pockets on the side and a slim (but not tight) leg that ends in a typical jogger taper.
Depending on which retailer you shop, the Vuori Performance joggers are available in 14 different colors and in sizes XXS–XXL, making it easy to find the ones that best fit your personal preferences.
Like pretty much all of Vuori’s clothing and footwear, these joggers are meticulously designed to meld form and function, earning them high praise and devoted followers who come back to the brand and, more specifically, these pants, again and again. According to reviewers, these are not your run-of-the-mill joggers, impressing even those who consider them connoisseurs of loungewear.
The mid-range price point does require somewhat of an investment, but if there’s something that reviewers note across the board, it’s that they’re worth every penny. Take a peek at the myriad glowing reviews and snag a pair (or two) for yourself. According to these happy shoppers, they’re bound to convert even the most devoted leggings girls and Lululemon obsessives.
Promising reviews:
“I resisted buying these trendy joggers. Just a fad! High price point! But I finally decided to see what the fuss was about. The raves are real. These are the softest, lightest, nicest fitting joggers I’ve ever owned - and I live in clothing like this. I’m a convert and not ashamed now to admit it.” — BoomChicaBoom
“Super comfy, almost feels like silk, and perfect for elevating your loungewear but I personally love it just going out. I’m 5’3”, 145 lb and M was perfect, if not a tad roomy. Will be buying more colors despite high price point—worth every penny.” — Nordyfan65
“great joggers, petite height friendly, I have worn these to yoga, the gym, work and great to lounge. I really like the tapered leg and pockets. The pockets are too small for a phone but are good for keys and keeping hands warm. I’m usually pant size 24/25 and got these in xs.” — mags
“Seriously did not think I would ever buy joggers. I’m a leggings kind of girl. This is amazing...5’3 ~135-140 lbs - size small fits perfect! Buttery soft, feels amazing, super comfortable and highly recommend. Bought two!” — GloriousM
“Buttery soft and so comfortable! I am so happy with these joggers! I tried the Rulu joggers from Lululemon and was disappointed with the fit. Thought I would give the Vuori ones a try and now I need one in every color so I don’t have to live without them! I’m 5’4”, 135lbs and the small fits great!” – LayLay85