Reviewers Say 'The Raves Are Real' About These Beloved Comfortable Joggers

“I resisted buying these trendy joggers. Just a fad! High price point! But I finally decided to see what the fuss was about. The raves are real. These are the softest, lightest, nicest fitting joggers I’ve ever owned - and I live in clothing like this. I’m a convert and not ashamed now to admit it.” — BoomChicaBoom

“Super comfy, almost feels like silk, and perfect for elevating your loungewear but I personally love it just going out. I’m 5’3”, 145 lb and M was perfect, if not a tad roomy. Will be buying more colors despite high price point—worth every penny.” — Nordyfan65

“great joggers, petite height friendly, I have worn these to yoga, the gym, work and great to lounge. I really like the tapered leg and pockets. The pockets are too small for a phone but are good for keys and keeping hands warm. I’m usually pant size 24/25 and got these in xs.” — mags

“Seriously did not think I would ever buy joggers. I’m a leggings kind of girl. This is amazing...5’3 ~135-140 lbs - size small fits perfect! Buttery soft, feels amazing, super comfortable and highly recommend. Bought two!” — GloriousM

“Buttery soft and so comfortable! I am so happy with these joggers! I tried the Rulu joggers from Lululemon and was disappointed with the fit. Thought I would give the Vuori ones a try and now I need one in every color so I don’t have to live without them! I’m 5’4”, 135lbs and the small fits great!” – LayLay85