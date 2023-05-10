ShoppingBeautyskincareAnti-Aging

These Brightening Vitamin C Alternatives Are Safe For Sensitive Skin

Dermatologists say ingredients like niacinamide and azelaic acid can still brighten, protect and even skin tone — without irritation.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=64581779e4b0e58960e54220&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fthe-ordinary-deciem-niacinamide-10-zinc-1-P427417" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Ordinary&#x27;s niacinamide plus zinc serum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64581779e4b0e58960e54220" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=64581779e4b0e58960e54220&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fthe-ordinary-deciem-niacinamide-10-zinc-1-P427417" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">The Ordinary's niacinamide plus zinc serum</a>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=29069&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=64581779e4b0e58960e54220&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fskinceuticals-discoloration-defense-dark-spot-serum-30ml%2F11679046.html&platform=pl" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="SkinCeuticals&#x27; Discoloration Defense serum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64581779e4b0e58960e54220" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=29069&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=64581779e4b0e58960e54220&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fskinceuticals-discoloration-defense-dark-spot-serum-30ml%2F11679046.html&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">SkinCeuticals' Discoloration Defense serum</a> and a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=64581779e4b0e58960e54220&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fpaula-s-choice-10-azelaic-acid-booster-P469507" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="10% azelaic acid serum by Paula&#x27;s Choice" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64581779e4b0e58960e54220" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=64581779e4b0e58960e54220&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fpaula-s-choice-10-azelaic-acid-booster-P469507" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">10% azelaic acid serum by Paula's Choice</a>.
Sephora, Dermstore
The Ordinary's niacinamide plus zinc serum, SkinCeuticals' Discoloration Defense serum and a 10% azelaic acid serum by Paula's Choice.

Topical vitamin C is a staple skin care ingredient for many beauty enthusiasts. In fact, board-certified New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Bradley Glodny said that, after sunscreen and retinol, vitamin C is the next most helpful anti-premature-aging ingredient to add to your skin care routine.

“Benefits include improvements in skin tone, lightening of dark spots, reduction of fine lines and wrinkles as well as protecting our skin from external toxins and irritants [that cause premature skin aging],” Glodny said of this powerful antioxidant that is clinically proven to enhance collagen production when applied topically.

But Dr. Brendan Camp, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City, said that it’s also not uncommon for some people using vitamin C products to experience redness, irritation, flaking and dryness. He explained that vitamin C, in its most potent and biologically active form of L-ascorbic acid, is mostly to blame for irritation because a low pH is necessary for a formulation to maintain product stability.

“Other forms of vitamin C, while potentially weaker, may be better tolerated,” Camp said.

Thankfully Glodny said that there are also other active ingredients that can provide similar benefits to vitamin C with less risk of irritation, including antioxidants with considerable strength that can mimic vitamin C’s ability to protect the skin from the environment and other acids that can brighten the skin.

If you’ve been noticing that your vitamin C use has been doing more harm than good, or you simply don’t want to risk irritating skin that’s already prone to sensitivity, explore the following ingredient and product suggestions from Camp, Glodny and other dermatologists.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts we consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.

1
Sephora
An affordable and popular niacinamide serum
Dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp touted the popular workhorse ingredient niacinamide as a generally well-tolerated alternative to vitamin C. "It's a form of vitamin B3," Camp explained."It has many skin health benefits, including its ability to reduce redness and inflammation, brighten skin and improve texture."

The Ordinary's niacinamide serum is one of the internet's most well-known formulations and a product that I have used and loved for several years. It's affordable and utilizes a high-strength niacinamide concentration to effectively brighten skin tone and reduce the appearance of blemishes. Plus, 1% zinc helps to support a balanced complexion by regulating excess sebum activity.
$6+ at Sephora$6 at Ulta
2
Sephora
A 10% azelaic acid booster
"Azelaic acid is a very helpful ingredient to help combat hyperpigmentation of various sources including sun damage and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation from acne," said dermatologist Dr. Bradley Glodny.

This booster treatment by Paula's Choice contains a potent concentration of azelaic acid to help visibly even skin tone as Glodny described, as well as salicylic acid, a classic ingredient loved for its ability to decongest pores and help eliminate rough skin texture. The creamy formula also contains licorice root extract which brightens the skin while simultaneously reducing redness and soothing irritation.
$39 at Sephora$39 at Paula's Choice
3
Sephora
A brightening arbutin serum
According to Camp, arbutin, an ingredient derived from the bearberry plant, is considered an effective skin brightener. "It works by inhibiting the formation of melanin or pigment," he explained.

The Inkey List, an affordable skin care line that specializes in single-ingredient-focused products with no-fuss branding, formulated this concentrated 2% alpha arbutin serum to help reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation and dark spots. It can also help maintain skin hydration thanks to a 0.5% concentration of naturally derived squalane.
$12.99 at Sephora$12.99 at The Inkey List
4
Dermstore
An anti-discoloration serum
This clinically formulated anti-discoloration serum by SkinCeuticals utilizes many of the vitamin C alternatives mentioned by both Camp and Glodny, such as niacinamide and kojic acid.

"Kojic acid is another ingredient that has brightening properties," Camp said. "It is derived from mushrooms and also modifies the way pigment is made in skin cells by inhibiting tyrosinase, an enzyme involved in melanin production."

This serum also contains 3% tranexamic acid, an ingredient geared toward minimizing the appearance of those stubborn brown patches associated with hyperpigmentation, along with a synthetically-derived acid called HEPES which helps to exfoliate skin. The inclusion of hydrating glycerin and anti-inflammatory allantoin can keep skin feeling soothed rather than irritated.
$108 at Dermstore
5
Dermstore
A multi-tasking and potent antioxidant serum
New York City-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick suggested this powerful antioxidant serum that uses vitamin C in a non-L-ascorbic acid form for a decreased chance of irritation.

"This multitasking formulation contains vitamin C, niacinamide and kakadu plum, a potent antioxidant, as well as hyaluronic acid and squalane, which together improve overall tone and texture, brightening the skin and improving fine lines while simultaneously hydrating the skin and supporting the skin barrier, making it a great option for those with sensitive skin," Garshick said.
$42 at Dermstore$42 at Nordstrom$42 at Revolve
6
Sephora
A collagen-boosting and hydrating serum
Vanessa Coppola, a board-certified nurse practitioner and founder of a New Jersey-based medical spa, said the benefits of sodium ascorbyl phosphate, or SAP, which is another, less irritating form of topical vitamin C, include "very good stability."

This hydrating serum by Ole Henriksen uses a complex of stable vitamin C SAP derivatives along with topical collagen to help fight and protect against nearly every sign of premature skin aging, including loss of elasticity and damage caused by environmental stressors. It's enriched with conditioning aloe juice and glycerin to deliver all-day hydration.
$56 at Sephora$56 at Ole Henriksen
7
Sephora
A ferulic acid treatment essence
Glodny explained that ferulic acid is an ingredient that often accompanies many topical vitamin C preparations. He describes it as "an antioxidant with considerable strength and the ability to mimic vitamin C’s ability to protect the skin from your environment and toxins."

This natural facial essence contains a rich blend of barrier-supporting squalane along with ferulic and lactic acids that have been brewed together for 120 hours in order to create a potent defense against premature-aging free radicals while refining skin tone and texture.
$60 at Sephora$60 at Kiehl's$60 at Nordstrom
8
Ilia
An antioxidant-rich blue light setting mist
Our Pick: This lightweight setting spray from clean beauty brand Ilia claims to defend skin against the harmful effects of environmental pollution and the blue light from all your electronic devices using vitamin C-esque antioxidants including marine actives and tara extract. Spritz this refreshing and ultra fine facial mist whenever you need a boost of hydration or to set your makeup or throughout days of heavy electronics use.
$18+ at Ilia
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Neutrogena Age Shield oil-free sunscreen (SPF 70)

10 Affordable Sunscreens With Powerful Anti-Aging Ingredients

MORE IN LIFE

Travel

23 U.S. Destinations Travel Experts Return To Again And Again

Home & Living

The 1 Crucial Step You May Be Forgetting When Recycling Water Bottles

Money

What To Do (And Not Do) With Your Money Amid The Debt Ceiling Crisis

Parenting

35 Funny Tweets From Parents That Sum Up Flying With Your Kids

Travel

17 Things Americans Say That Non-Americans Hate

Food & Drink

‘We Know There’s A Perception Of Asian Dessert Flavors As Weird And Strange’

Wellness

Personal Trainers Share The 1 Exercise They Never Do

Shopping

These Are The Highest-Rated Long-Sleeve T-Shirts At Walmart

Shopping

Walmart Is A Lesser-Known Destination For Adorable Houseplants

Shopping

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners That Made Reviewers’ Lives So Much Cleaner

Work/Life

There's A Big New Ruling On What You're Allowed To Say About An Ex-Employer. Here's What It Means For You.

Shopping

11 Worthwhile Buys From Amazon's Secret Beauty Sale

Shopping

This Hard-Working Night Cream Worked Wonders On My Dry-But-Acne-Prone Skin

Parenting

For Parents Fearful Of Their Teens’ Social Media Use, Here’s Some Hope — And Advice

Home & Living

3 Easy Ways To Limit Your Exposure To Blue Light (Without Giving Up Your Devices)

Shopping

The Sympathy Gifts That Brought Grieving People Some Actual Comfort

Shopping

Beats Earbuds (In Very Springy Colors) Are On Sale Right Now

Home & Living

This Experimental Dating Show Is A Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Best Baby Products For Parents That Don't Have A Lot Of Space

Shopping

Amazon Is Having A Big Beauty Sale. Here Are 20 Things You Should Definitely Buy.

Shopping

32 Cleaning Products You May Not Have Thought To Buy Until Adulthood

Shopping

These Target Bedding Buys Will Save Hot Sleepers From Overheating

Shopping

12 Convenient Luggage Pieces That Amazon Shoppers Have Already Vetted

Food & Drink

Can Cooking Heal Us? Here's What Experts Say.

Shopping

Get These Camper-Approved Portable Power Stations For Up To 41% Off

Shopping

31 Cult-Favorite TikTok Beauty Products To Do Yourself A Favor And Buy Already

Shopping

38 Things To Take Your Beauty Routine To The Next Level

Parenting

10 Kid-Friendly Destinations To Consider For Your Next Family Vacation

Shopping

7 Very Highly Rated Trampolines That You Can Buy At Walmart

Shopping

34 TikTok Beauty Products That Will Genuinely Wow You

Shopping

36 Products To Help Take More Off Of Your Plate

Shopping

The Best Sheet Masks For Glowing Skin, According To Estheticians

Wellness

Why F1 Drivers All Have Thick Necks (And Why You May Want One Too)

Food & Drink

Genius Ways To Get More Meals Out Of A Single Box Of Cereal

Shopping

Several of Breville’s Smartest Ovens Are Up to 36% Off Today

Shopping

Buy This Boutique-Worthy Outdoor Furniture From Target Before Someone Else Does

Shopping

26 Unnecessarily Extra Products You’ll Be Glad You Own

Home & Living

This Action Comedy Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

What's The Best Alarm Sound To Wake Up To In The Morning?

Shopping

This Furniture With Secret Storage Space Is Actually Nice-Looking