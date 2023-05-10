Topical vitamin C is a staple skin care ingredient for many beauty enthusiasts. In fact, board-certified New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Bradley Glodny said that, after sunscreen and retinol, vitamin C is the next most helpful anti-premature-aging ingredient to add to your skin care routine.

“Benefits include improvements in skin tone, lightening of dark spots, reduction of fine lines and wrinkles as well as protecting our skin from external toxins and irritants [that cause premature skin aging],” Glodny said of this powerful antioxidant that is clinically proven to enhance collagen production when applied topically.

But Dr. Brendan Camp, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City, said that it’s also not uncommon for some people using vitamin C products to experience redness, irritation, flaking and dryness. He explained that vitamin C, in its most potent and biologically active form of L-ascorbic acid, is mostly to blame for irritation because a low pH is necessary for a formulation to maintain product stability.

“Other forms of vitamin C, while potentially weaker, may be better tolerated,” Camp said.

Thankfully Glodny said that there are also other active ingredients that can provide similar benefits to vitamin C with less risk of irritation, including antioxidants with considerable strength that can mimic vitamin C’s ability to protect the skin from the environment and other acids that can brighten the skin.

If you’ve been noticing that your vitamin C use has been doing more harm than good, or you simply don’t want to risk irritating skin that’s already prone to sensitivity, explore the following ingredient and product suggestions from Camp, Glodny and other dermatologists.

