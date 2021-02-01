Jaden Smith once told HuffPost that he believes a real place like the secret, high-tech realm of Wakanda exists somewhere in the world. While we can’t quite confirm that, we have just discovered one on Disney+.

“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media has reportedly entered into a five-year deal with Disney, which includes developing a TV show about the Black Panther’s fictional world of Wakanda.

According to Deadline, Coogler said it was an honor to partner with Disney and that directing 2018′s “Black Panther” was a dream come true.

“As avid consumers of television, we couldn’t be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella,” Coogler is quoted as saying. “We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms. We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+.”

In addition to the show, Coogler is hard at work on the upcoming “Black Panther 2,” which may or may not include Michael B. Jordan returning as the villainous Erik Killmonger.

There aren’t any more details thus far, but — with the trippy “WandaVision” as an example — it’s clear a Disney+ series can show whole new sides to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And there are certainly plenty of lingering questions a Wakanda show could explore.

No matter what, Jaden will probably be happy.