Welsh Politicians Hit Back After Trump Criticizes Wales' COVID-19 Lockdowns

“I’m actually surprised that Donald Trump has even heard of Wales,” Jobbins said, “and I’d be even more surprised if he has a detailed grasp of the situation here. I’m not convinced he’s got a detailed grasp of it in America, to be honest.”

Meanwhile, Adam Prince, leader of independence group Plaid Cymru, said that he looked forward to welcoming Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, particularly since Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, had been home to many Welsh immigrants over the years.

“No country in the world is going to take public health lessons from President Trump,” Prince said, “and certainly not Wales, as the birthplace of the NHS which gave the world the model of a national health service.”

As of Thursday, Wales has had 28,262 cases of COVID-19. The U.S., in contrast, has seen over 7 million cases.