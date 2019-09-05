More Big Retailers Ask Customers Not To Openly Carry Guns In Stores

“As a company, we experienced two horrific events in one week, and we will never be the same,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a memo to employees on Tuesday.

The week after the El Paso shooting, police arrested an armed man who caused chaos when he walked into a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri, while wearing body armor and military-style clothing. The same week, a man calling himself an “anti-gun activist” was questioned by police after he asked a clerk in a Florida Walmart for a gun that would “kill 200 people.”

Hours after Walmart’s announcement, Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery chain, followed with its own request asking customers not to openly carry.

“Kroger has demonstrated with our actions that we recognize the growing chorus of Americans who are no longer comfortable with the status quo and who are advocating for concrete and common sense gun reforms,” Kroger said in a statement.