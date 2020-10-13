ENTERTAINMENT

Walker Buehler's Tight Pants Are The Talk Of The Night On Twitter

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher bristled when a reporter brought up the subject, but fans were in stitches.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler is used to getting out of tight spots.

Just don’t ask him about his tight pants.

After he’d allowed just one run over five innings to open the National League Championship Series, the Dodgers bullpen imploded late in a 5-1 defeat to the Atlanta Braves on Monday. At a post-game press conference, Buehler was told that he and his snug uniform bottoms were trending on Twitter.

“Not the time or the place,” the starter snapped.

 Twitter users thought otherwise:

