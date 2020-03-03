“The Walking Dead” spoilers below!

If Ryan Hurst is around, you Beta watch out.

In the latest episode of “The Walking Dead,” Hurst’s Whisperer villain, Beta, broke into Alexandria in an attempt to take out traitor Gamma (Thora Birch). Instead, he ended up killing Laura (Lindsley Register).

But during the episode, there was confusion among fans whether Laura, the neck tattoo-wearing former Savior, was actually dead after her clash with Beta. Her demise was later confirmed on “Talking Dead” during the In Memoriam segment.

AMC "Talking Dead" RIP to a legend.

Register, who’s been on the show since Season 7, didn’t have a guest spot on “The Walking Dead” after-show, which regularly features interviews with characters after they die. Some fans were not pleased.

Brilliantly stated. Not being on The Talking Dead is criminal. Laura was one of the longest running characters on the show. — D. Hennessey (@Rochstr2Buffalo) March 3, 2020

The actor retweeted a number of fans who sent well wishes, including many saying she deserved better and wondering why she wasn’t on “Talking Dead.”

So I’m confused why @LindsleyRegi wasn’t on @AMCTalkingDead like she wasn’t on the show for the past 3 seasons kicking ass and taking names!!!! You rocked it girl you didn’t deserve to go out like this! #TheWalkingDead — Victoria Porter (@TWDMommaVP13) March 2, 2020

@LindsleyRegi Supremely talented, criminally underused and under appreciated. Can't help feeling Laura, as a character, and you as an actress deserved more from the show than to go out like that. No Talking Dead? 😨 Thank you for bringing Laura to life. Hugs and much love. 💖💋💖 — John (@JKReviewsADT) March 2, 2020

They did her dirty. @LindsleyRegi really gonna miss you on the show!! Hope to see you at Fandemic Dead in October!! https://t.co/iuQLHEsCFR — COLTON WOODS (@woodsy2019) March 2, 2020

Just finished watching #TheWalkingDead & I am upset now.



killed my girl @LindsleyRegi.



She was one of my favorite characters & I truly think she deserved more.

She never got to have any story of her own & I think would have been cooler. — 📺AshTREntertainment👩🏼‍💻 (@AshTR_ENT) March 2, 2020

Damn. Sorry to see her go. Actually watched Talking Dead to get confirmation... — Scott Derby (@NakedDerby) March 2, 2020

Register tweeted her thanks and posted a video on Instagram, which shows her visibly affected, saying, “I just wanted to say a quick thank you for all of the support and the well wishes, and holy crap it’s an emotional time.”

The actor acknowledged that it’s a “crazy time” for her because “The Walking Dead” has been a major part of her life, and said she’s thankful to have been a part of such a huge fandom.

Considering that “The Walking Dead” subtly gave Carl (Chandler Riggs) a zombie bite from some rando walkers in the woods back in Season 8, no one’s safe, which is why there’s still a question of whether Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) were killed offscreen in the mid-Season 10 premiere.

But it took more than a random zombie bite to take out Laura. She went down against one of the biggest villains on the show.

“I’m just trying to say thank you guys for all of the love. Wow, I’m just really feeling it,” Register said in the Instagram video.

I can’t believe it’s over. Thank you ❤️ https://t.co/4ZDZXneYfc — Lindsley Register (@LindsleyRegi) March 2, 2020