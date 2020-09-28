By saying this Daryl and Carol show is continuing, in some ways, you’re saying, ‘It isn’t the complete end of all things “Walking Dead.”’ In some ways, people think that if we hadn’t told them that, that was withholding. Or something like that. And then with Tales, there very well may be an angle of seeing a lot of these current Walking Dead characters — I’m talking about the classic ‘Walking Dead’ show — on that show. Telling deep dive stories about them in ways that are continuing on with the story. It was nice to have some good news in there too. And it was nice to be honest and transparent. But who knows? Maybe they’re both walkers in this show.