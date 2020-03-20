Uh, Michonne, you doing OK?

In an exclusive clip from the next episode of “The Walking Dead,” we finally see what Michonne (Danai Gurira) has been up to. And you know what? It doesn’t look good.

In the first half of Season 10, Michonne left with newcomer Virgil (Kevin Carroll) to go to his mysterious home and bring back some supposed weapons to defeat the Whisperers. However, before finding weapons, it seems that she runs into some zombies, which she gets to mow down with a gurney and slice to pieces while Virgil hides off to the side. (Thanks for the help, bro.)

It appears to be a scene Entertainment Weekly was on set for. After coordinating her attack on the zombies in the scene, Gurira said, “I love to do this. This is my thing.”

You know who doesn’t love it? Us, Danai.

Though it’s great seeing Michonne give a tutorial on how to dice up the undead, it’s already been announced that Season 10 will be it for Gurira’s character, so close calls like this have us worried.

Michonne appears to escape from the clip OK, but we’ll have to wait until Sunday to see what else happens. Hopefully the biggest problem she has left is figuring out what to do with all the weapons now that Whisperer leader Alpha is defeated.

By the way, someone mind telling her about that?