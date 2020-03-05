'Walking Dead' Actor Reveals Another Weird Sex Scene Was Cut

“The Walking Dead” is out here to prove there’s nothing quite as sexy as an apocalypse-inducing zombie virus.

Viewers are probably still recovering from the midseason premiere’s masks-on (socks-on too) sex scene between Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Alpha (Samantha Morton) that had many calling to “bleach their eyes.” Now, actor Lindsley Register, whose character, Laura, was killed in the latest episode, “Stalker,” is revealing there was another sex scene we didn’t see, this one with her and Eugene (Josh McDermitt).

After telling U.K. outlet the Independent a lot of scenes that are filmed never make the show, Register added, “We filmed a really fun scene where me and Eugene get it on.”

When it comes to characters you’d expect to get sex scenes on “The Walking Dead,” Eugene probably isn’t top of the list. In the comics, the character has a relationship with Rosita, played on the show by Christian Serratos, but in the show she doesn’t seem to return his romantic affections, save for “Walking Dead” promos that now show the pair possibly kissing in Season 10.

A sex scene between Eugene and Laura seems out of the blue, but maybe all their talk of pickles in Season 7 was more innuendo than we thought?

The actor elaborated on the moment, which would have taken place in Season 8:

One day I’m on set and our director is like, “I can’t tell you why but you’re gonna love the next episode’s script.” I get it and there’s this scene where Eugene’s in the Saviors’ compound and the walkers have got in. I think we’re gonna die so I come into his room and we have sex. I’m like, “Don’t think too highly of this ― I’m only doing it because we’re gonna die.” He’s all shaken. It was so funny.

Following the news of the cut scene, “The Walking Dead” Twitter account tweeted #ReleaseTheLauraCut.

And, as the Independent notes, Corey Reed, “Walking Dead” co-executive producer, corroborated the story on Twitter, saying, “This was one of my favorite times in the writers room. We couldn’t stop laughing at the things Eugene could do or say.”

One of those possible phrases Eugene would say: “If it’s all the same to you, I’d like to keep my socks on.”

And with that, “The Walking Dead” confirms zombies aren’t the scariest part of the show; it’s socks-on sex scenes.