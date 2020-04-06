Who needs to wait until Easter for a resurrection?

“The Walking Dead” star Lauren Cohan’s character, Maggie Rhee, was apparently scheduled to make her return to the show in the Season 10 finale on Easter Sunday, April 12. But with the coronavirus pandemic delaying the finale until later this year as a special episode, that return is obviously not happening on schedule.

So rather than wait, the show spoiled the character’s comeback in a sneak peek.

In the first look at Maggie’s return, she reads a letter, presumably from Carol (Melissa McBride), that basically fills her in on everything that’s happened since she left in Season 9, including the Whisperers and all the character deaths. So sorry, Netflix. Maggie doesn’t need a subscription to catch up.

“Walking Dead” showrunner Angela Kang only vaguely teased a bit of Cohan’s comeback to Entertainment Weekly, saying, “We’ll know what’s happened with her and what that means for our group.”

But there are so many more questions still lingering: How is Maggie going to interact with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), aka the guy who killed her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun)? What will she think about all the deaths, especially Enid’s (Katelyn Nacon)?

Also, is Carol typing up letters in Microsoft Word or something? If not, her incredibly on-point spacing is truly the scariest thing in the zombie apocalypse.