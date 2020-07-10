One 'Walking Dead' Star Thinks Those Brutal Deaths Were 'Too Much'

Then-showrunner Scott Gimple and “Walking Dead” comic creator Robert Kirkman went back and forth about how to handle the deaths, Cudlitz said. Another version of the story had one of the characters dying in the season six finale and another in the season seven premiere. But Cudlitz isn’t sure how that would’ve gone down either, saying it’d be an “interesting” but “brutal” way to start the season.

“I think you want to start the season with a little bit more of a hug than a punch to the face or throat,” Cudlitz said.

Don’t expect the controversy to die anytime soon, especially with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) — aka the mother of Glenn’s child — coming back to the show.

Morgan said on AMC’s “Friday Night In with The Morgans” that he believes Negan — again, the guy who killed Maggie’s husband — is going to “irritate” her, Comicbook.com posted.

At least that’s one theory that’s 100% true.