New 'Walking Dead' Trailer Teases A Fight Years In The Making

(In Rod Stewart voice): Wake up, Maggie, I think Negan got something to say to you!

The new “Walking Dead” trailer for bonus Season 10 episodes is here, and it’s teasing a conflict years in the making: The showdown between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and husband-killer Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

“He asked how his daddy died,” Maggie says in the trailer over a shot of her and dead hubby Glenn’s (Steven Yeun) son. “I told him that a bad man killed him, and he wanted to know if that man got what he deserved.”

Oooh. Ominous.

But Maggie wasn’t around for all that, and it appears she’s still not over the whole husband-murder thing. Makes sense!

Check it out in the trailer below, which also includes teases for the new Stormtrooper-like Commonwealth soldiers and a look at Negan’s wife Lucille, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s real-life wife, Hilarie Burton.

The full trailer for #TheWalkingDead Season 10c- coming February 28th, 2021! pic.twitter.com/qbGUhlLKC5 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) January 21, 2021