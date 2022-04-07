Shopping

The Best Walking Shoes For Women With High Arches

These comfy shoes with arch support are great for walking all day, and you can find them on Amazon.

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ryka-Womens-Devotion-Plus-Walking/dp/B07Q973DRP?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=624d93e2e4b0d8266ab3be0e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ryka Women&#x27;s Devotion Plus 3" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="624d93e2e4b0d8266ab3be0e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Ryka-Womens-Devotion-Plus-Walking/dp/B07Q973DRP?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=624d93e2e4b0d8266ab3be0e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Ryka Women's Devotion Plus 3</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JGVQV7J?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=624d93e2e4b0d8266ab3be0e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Asics Gel-Venture 7" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="624d93e2e4b0d8266ab3be0e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JGVQV7J?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=624d93e2e4b0d8266ab3be0e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Asics Gel-Venture 7</a>
Ryka Women's Devotion Plus 3 and Asics Gel-Venture 7

If your feet have high arches, or even slight arches, it’s important to wear shoes that provide enough arch support and cushion to prevent pain and injury. Unlike flat feet, only certain parts of high-arched feet touch the ground when walking, resulting in the heel and balls of the feet taking most of the impact. This can be really painful, especially if you’re on your feet all day or if you just enjoy daily walks.

But there are a couple things you can look for when you’re on the hunt for a shoe that will support your arched feet. For people with arched feet particularly, the midsole of a shoe plays a huge part in terms of comfort. A quality midsole provides support for your whole foot and absorbs the impact you make with the ground, leading to less foot pain. You also want to go for a shoe that has a little more room near the toes since a lot of pressure is applied to that part of the foot if you have arched feet.

To make your search easier, we perused Amazon for the best shoes that provide arch support, according to promising reviews. Check them out below.

1
Amazon
Vionic Women's Brisk Miles leisure sneakers
Whether you have subtle or high arches, the podiatrist-designed footbed of this shoe will bring your feet comfort. With targeted support including a deep heel cup, superior forefoot cushioning and ultimate arch support in the midsole, this will easily become your new go-to walking shoe. Its available in 5-12, with wide sizes, too. Choose from 10 colors, including black, gray, pink, lavender, white and plum.

Promising review: "No need to break these in. They were comfortable from the first time I put these on. They provide excellent arch support. I have foot issues and the adjustable laces are critical for me. I've been wearing these daily at work in a factory and they have been perfect. During summer, my feet are getting hot because they don't breath, but that means I can wear in the winter as well. The overall lightweight and supportive design is perfect." — JP
Get them from Amazon starting at $84.99.
2
Amazon
Asics Gel-Venture 7 running shoes
These shoes are designed with a gel cushioning system that reduces shock during impact. They mold to your feet, providing maximum comfort while you run or walk, and have an EVA midsole that helps to disperse weight and provide stability. They come in sizes 5-12 with wide options available, and the color combination choices are vast, including black, sheet rock/ice mint, graphite gray/sour yuzu and graphite gray/rose gold.

Promising review: "I love the splash of color - the vibrant pink and fun neon orange make these shoes cute on top of comfy. They fit as expected and are great for high arches. They give extra support that weaker ankles more prone to rolling would appreciate. I walk a lot and these shoes have been great! I would say if you are used to a more minimalistic shoe or a lighter shoe that these would not be for you - but, if you need a little more support these are great!" — Y Kravitz
Get them from Amazon starting at $44.95.
3
Amazon
Skechers Women's D'Lites memory foam lace-up sneaker
These Skechers shoes have shock-absorbing midsoles and memory foam footbeds that provide comfort for arches. They come in sizes 5-12, including wide options, and are available in 35 colors.

Promising review: "I am amazed at how comfortable these shoes are! The memory foam is incredibly soft. I usually wear arch supports, but I haven't put them in these shoes yet because the memory foam cushions my foot so well. These shoes are not too narrow, and they look amazing! I will definitely be buying another pair!" — Chris
Get them from Amazon starting at $35.97.
4
Amazon
Ryka Women's Devotion Plus 3 walking shoe
If you're looking for a shoe that provides extra support, this one from Ryka fits the bill. It has responsive cushioning for shock absorption and impact protection and has an anatomical insole with extra arch and heel support. It comes in 5-12 in regular and wide, plus 9 colors, including black, navy, metallic gold, tornado gray and paloma.

Promising review: "I bought this for a trip to Disney. Loved these shoes. They held up well walking around the parks all day. I liked it so much I purchased it in a second color. My first was the blue pair - love them. I followed up with the purple color too. Highly recommend these. I need arch support and these provided enough for me. I have dealt with plantar fasciitis in the past so need that extra support." — Sarah
Get them from Amazon starting $65.48.
