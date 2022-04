The Best Walking Shoes For Women With High Arches

Asics Gel-Venture 7 running shoes

These shoes are designed with a gel cushioning system that reduces shock during impact. They mold to your feet, providing maximum comfort while you run or walk, and have an EVA midsole that helps to disperse weight and provide stability. They come in sizes 5-12 with wide options available, and the color combination choices are vast, including black, sheet rock/ice mint, graphite gray/sour yuzu and graphite gray/rose gold."I love the splash of color - the vibrant pink and fun neon orange make these shoes cute on top of comfy. They fit as expected and are great for high arches. They give extra support that weaker ankles more prone to rolling would appreciate. I walk a lot and these shoes have been great! I would say if you are used to a more minimalistic shoe or a lighter shoe that these would not be for you - but, if you need a little more support these are great!" — Y Kravitz