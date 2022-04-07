The Best Walking Shoes For Women With High Arches

If your feet have high arches, or even slight arches, it’s important to wear shoes that provide enough arch support and cushion to prevent pain and injury. Unlike flat feet , only certain parts of high-arched feet touch the ground when walking, resulting in the heel and balls of the feet taking most of the impact. This can be really painful, especially if you’re on your feet all day or if you just enjoy daily walks.

But there are a couple things you can look for when you’re on the hunt for a shoe that will support your arched feet. For people with arched feet particularly, the midsole of a shoe plays a huge part in terms of comfort. A quality midsole provides support for your whole foot and absorbs the impact you make with the ground, leading to less foot pain. You also want to go for a shoe that has a little more room near the toes since a lot of pressure is applied to that part of the foot if you have arched feet.