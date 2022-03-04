Shopping

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FHV573W?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6220d5f1e4b0a7b54cdac80a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Peak men&#x27;s lightweight walking shoes" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6220d5f1e4b0a7b54cdac80a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FHV573W?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6220d5f1e4b0a7b54cdac80a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Peak men's lightweight walking shoes</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lamincoa-Running-Walking-Lightweight-Jogging/dp/B08LN316NW?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6220d5f1e4b0a7b54cdac80a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Lamincoa men&#x27;s walking shoes" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6220d5f1e4b0a7b54cdac80a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Lamincoa-Running-Walking-Lightweight-Jogging/dp/B08LN316NW?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6220d5f1e4b0a7b54cdac80a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Lamincoa men's walking shoes</a>.
Peak men's lightweight walking shoes and Lamincoa men's walking shoes.

Finding an actually good walking shoe for men that won’t fall apart a month later or make you feel like you’re walking on concrete is no easy task. You’ve got to consider the shoe’s materials, how cushioned it is, whether it’s better for high arches or flat feet, and so much more.

And if you have a job where you’re on your feet all day, you need a walking shoe that will stand the test of time and keep you comfortable for hours on end. One way to make sure the shoe you’re eyeing is worth the purchase is by checking out the reviews to see what people who actually own them are saying.

Below, we rounded up six walking shoes for men that have earned hundreds or thousands of positive reviews, and are at multiple price points to fit your budget (including the men’s version of the super popular walking shoe we shared with you last month!).

1
Skechers Performance Go Walk Max-5460
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

The supportive sole design and reinforced cushioning of these Skechers shoes makes it a great option for everyday walking. One Amazon reviewer points out that it's suitable for their wide feet: "I absolutely love these shoes! They are perfect extra-wide shoes for my extra-wide feet! I was a little hesitant buying shoes online because of the width of my feet, but after a tried them on and walked around with them for more than an hour I didn't even notice they were on my feet! Now that's what I call GREAT SHOES! I highly recommend them!"

Sizing ranges from 7-16 with narrow and extra-wide options. Color choices are also expansive with 14 to choose from, including navy/gray, red, black and charcoal.
Get them on Amazon starting at $40.61.
2
Orthofeet walking shoes
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

These orthopedic shoes are ideal for those who suffer from plantar fasciitis or lower limb pain. They're made with extra foam padding, heel cushioning, anatomical arch support and a wide toe box for additional room. Available in sizes 7-14 with wide and extra-wide options, this shoe also comes in black or gray.

The shoes are also great for all-day wear, according to this Amazon review: "I bought these for my husband who works in a hospital. He is on his feet all day and has plantar fasciitis. He said that these shoes are amazing. His feet feel wonderful."
Get them on Amazon for $134.95.
3
Lamincoa men's walking shoes
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

I recently wrote about my experience with the women's version of this shoe, and today I'm back to let you know you can also buy the men's version at a similar price point. It's incredibly lightweight and a perfect everyday shoe. It comes in sizes 7-12, and in white, gray, black and black/white.

One glowing Amazon review says, "Just bought my second pair of these. They are very comfortable and good for jogging or just long walks. Easy to pull on without untying but they stretch so they do not feel loose when you slip into them. Very good deal for their cost as they perform and hold up as well as Allbirds, [which cost] almost 3 times as much."
Get them on Amazon starting at $33.99.
4
Peak men's lightweight walking shoes
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Lightweight and made of breathable fabric with a non-slip sole, these walking shoes have a slip-on design. Sizes range from 7-14, but it's recommended that you select a half size smaller than what you normally wear for a better fit. You can get this pair in colors like red, green, blue, gray and dark brown.

Here's one promising review: "I ordered not quite understanding what 'slip on' meant. When I received them it became clear and I absolutely love them. I wore them on my morning walk and they were very convenient and comfortable. I don’t know how they will stand up to day-to-day wear, but my initial impression is a great product perfect for this 75-year-old walker. They are sized a little large, as noted in the description, but in my case I thought I would take a chance since I have wide feet. I have some nerve damage in my toes, so they are perfect in my actual size. Love 'em!"
Get them on Amazon starting at $49.99.
5
New Balance men's 877 V1 walking shoes
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Available in three colors, including silver, gray/blue and gray, these comfortable walking shoes have a rubber outsole and a mesh and suede upper. Sizes range from 7-15, with wide and extra wide options.

One promising Amazon review says, "I totally love these shoes. Nice and wide but still stylish. I have wide feet and these are so comfortable. If you have fat feet like me, then get some!"
Get them on Amazon starting at $73.70.
6
Skechers GOwalk Max
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

For another slip-on option, these cushiony shoes bring maximum comfort. The top is made with lightweight mesh and the heel is extra padded. They come in multiple colors including black, charcoal, khaki, brown, navy/white and off-white. Sizes range 7-16 with extra-wide and narrow options.

"I've been a big fan of Skechers for a while now and these met every expectation. There was almost no breaking-in period, as they were incredibly comfortable to walk in right from the start. They are lightweight and very breathable. Fivve stars from me," wrote one Amazon reviewer.
Get them on Amazon starting at $27.97.
Some reviews have been lightly edited for grammar.
