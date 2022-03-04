Finding an actually good walking shoe for men that won’t fall apart a month later or make you feel like you’re walking on concrete is no easy task. You’ve got to consider the shoe’s materials, how cushioned it is, whether it’s better for high arches or flat feet, and so much more.

And if you have a job where you’re on your feet all day, you need a walking shoe that will stand the test of time and keep you comfortable for hours on end. One way to make sure the shoe you’re eyeing is worth the purchase is by checking out the reviews to see what people who actually own them are saying.

Advertisement

Below, we rounded up six walking shoes for men that have earned hundreds or thousands of positive reviews, and are at multiple price points to fit your budget (including the men’s version of the super popular walking shoe we shared with you last month!).

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.