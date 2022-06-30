If Walking Is Keeping You Sane Right Now, These Funny Tweets Are For You

"Always so humbling when the stupid little walk I go on for my stupid mental health actually makes me feel better."

Senior Wellness & Travel Editor, HuffPost

The world may be crumbling around us, but at least we have our silly little walks, mental health walks, hot girl walks or whatever the hell you want to call them ... right?

The exercise has exploded in popularity in recent years, mostly spurred by pandemic isolation. The fervor has continued thanks to thousands of people singing its praises on platforms like TikTok. And for good reason: The exercise is a low-impact activity that can help ease stress, reduce joint pain and boost the immune system. Recent studies also found that walking may improve heart function and can help prevent knee pain.

But, like all good things in life, walking isn’t perfect. There’s the very act of needing to get out of bed to do it, for starters. There’s also the idea (read: myth) that you need to get 10,000 steps a day in order for it to be successful. Then there’s the fact that eventually the walk has to end, bringing us back to reality.

The love of walking ― and the love to snark on it ― has seeped into Twitter. If you’re someone who enjoys walking, or at the very least begrudgingly understands the benefits of it, we’ve rounded up a few tweets from kindred souls who feel the same. Scroll through for some relatable takes.

funny tweetsexercisewalking

MORE IN LIFE

Home & Living

13 Ways To Make Your Home Feel Like A Fancy Hotel

Travel

Disney Adults Share Their 12 Best-Kept Park Secrets

Style & Beauty

Should You Or Shouldn’t You? Experts Dish On At-Home Skin Tag Removal

Home & Living

Should You Delete Your Period Tracking App Right Now? Here’s What Experts Say.

Food & Drink

Everyone Should Master Making A Perfect French Omelet. Here’s How To Do It.

Relationships

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Stop What You’re Grilling And Shop These July 4th Sales

Shopping

The One Thing That's Missing From Your Workout Wardrobe

Shopping

The Best Self-Tanners For A Natural, Sun-Kissed Glow

Shopping

31 Products To Solve Your Grossest Warm Weather Problems

Shopping

The Best Aviator Sunglasses For Throwback Summer Style

Shopping

What You Need To Protect Your Family From Ticks This Summer

Shopping

Up Your Skin Care Game With These Must-Have Beauty Devices At Every Price Point

Shopping

This Tiny Tool Will Prevent You From Being Charged For Overweight Luggage

Shopping

These Reusable Swedish Dishcloths Saved Me A Bundle On Paper Towels

Travel

How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Scottsdale, Even In The Summer

Shopping

12 Pool Floats That Even Adults Will Fight Over (We Call Dibs On The Sloth)

Shopping

20 Travel Items That You’ll Kick Yourself For Not Having Bought Before Your Last Trip

Shopping

19 Sandals From Amazon That'll Be Easy On Your Eyes And Your Feet

Shopping

Going On A Picnic? Don't Forget These Essentials

Shopping

Just 30 Products That'll Make Your Outdoor Space The Place To Be This Summer

Shopping

Boost The Benefits Of Sunscreen With Anti-Aging Ingredients

Shopping

I‘m Obsessed With This CC+ Cream Foundation That’s Actually Good For My Skin

Food & Drink

A No-BS Guide To Finding The Best Ice Cream Maker For You

Shopping

Reviewers Swear By These Products For Road Trips With Kids

Style & Beauty

Here's How Often You Should Actually Wash Your Face

Shopping

Behold: The Tower Fan That Keeps A Sweaty Sleeper Cool All Summer Long

Parenting

The One Parenting Hack That Makes Mindy Kaling Feel Like A ‘Sorceress’

Food & Drink

Why Some Summer Fruits Make Your Tongue Itch, Even If You're Not Allergic

Wellness

The Difference Between Having Strong Feelings And Being Triggered

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In July

Relationships

What Are 'Pink Flags' In Relationships?

Shopping

For Amazon Prime Members, These Early-Access Prime Day Deals Are Already Live

Food & Drink

Want Dessert? Experts Reveal The Best Time To Eat It.

Shopping

The Projectors (And Accessories) You Need For A Movie Night Al Fresco

Shopping

The One Product You Need To Banish Underboob Sweat This Summer

Home & Living

This Dystopian Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

What's 'Baby Botox'? What You Need To Know About The Popular Procedure

Shopping

There's A Tampon Shortage. Here Are The Best Period Care Alternatives To Try.

Wellness

10 Common Behaviors That Are Making You More Forgetful