The world may be crumbling around us, but at least we have our silly little walks, mental health walks, hot girl walks or whatever the hell you want to call them ... right?
The exercise has exploded in popularity in recent years, mostly spurred by pandemic isolation. The fervor has continued thanks to thousands of people singing its praises on platforms like TikTok. And for good reason: The exercise is a low-impact activity that can help ease stress, reduce joint pain and boost the immune system. Recent studies also found that walking may improve heart function and can help prevent knee pain.
But, like all good things in life, walking isn’t perfect. There’s the very act of needing to get out of bed to do it, for starters. There’s also the idea (read: myth) that you need to get 10,000 steps a day in order for it to be successful. Then there’s the fact that eventually the walk has to end, bringing us back to reality.
The love of walking ― and the love to snark on it ― has seeped into Twitter. If you’re someone who enjoys walking, or at the very least begrudgingly understands the benefits of it, we’ve rounded up a few tweets from kindred souls who feel the same. Scroll through for some relatable takes.